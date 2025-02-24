FCIAC boys and girls basketball semis: Schedule, Scoreboard, Streaming

The FCIAC boys and girls basketball semifinals are being played on Monday night, Feb. 24, with eight teams vying for a chance to reach the championship games at Fairfield University on Wednesday.

Here’s the schedule and scoreboard for the semifinals, with live streaming links:

FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals

At Wilton HS

Ridgefield 67, Fairfield Warde 57

Streaming by Birds Eye Sports

Staples 56, Fairfield Ludlowe 46

Streaming by Staples Boys Basketball

FCIAC Girls Basketball Semifinals

At Trumbull HS

Ridgefield 42, Staples 38

Streaming by Staples Girls Basketball

Fairfield Warde 45, Trumbull 43

Streaming by Birds Eye Sports