FCIAC boys and girls basketball semis: Schedule, Scoreboard, Streaming

The FCIAC boys and girls basketball semifinals are being played on Monday night, Feb. 24, with eight teams vying for a chance to reach the championship games at Fairfield University on Wednesday.
Here’s the schedule and scoreboard for the semifinals, with live streaming links:
FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals
At Wilton HS
Ridgefield 67, Fairfield Warde 57
Staples 56, Fairfield Ludlowe 46
Streaming by Staples Boys Basketball
FCIAC Girls Basketball Semifinals
At Trumbull HS
Ridgefield 42, Staples 38
Streaming by Staples Girls Basketball
Fairfield Warde 45, Trumbull 43