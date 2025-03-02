Darien shuts out New Canaan for third straight FCIAC girls ice hockey championship

The Darien Blue Wave won their third consecutive FCIAC girls ice hockey championship with a 2-0 shutout of New Canaan in the final Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

Goalie Bella Longeran had a shutout, stopping all 26 shots she faced, and Sarah Kellogg scored both Darien goals.

It’s the Blue Wave’s ninth FCIAC championship, and Darien and New Canaan are now tied for the most girls hockey titles in conference history.

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship

Darien 2, New Canaan 0

New Canaan 0 0 0 – 0

Darien 0 1 1 – 2

Darien: Sarah Kellogg 2g; Parker Krotee 1a

Saves: NC – Macyn Callahan 37; D – Bella Lonergan 26

Shots: NC – 26, D – 39