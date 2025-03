The unbeaten New Canaan Rams will face off against the Ridgefield Tigers in the 2025 FCIAC boys ice hockey championship game at 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 4, at Sacred Heart University’s Martire Family Arena.

New Canaan, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the final with a 10-1 rout of Greenwich in the semifinals, and Ridgefield, the No. 3 seed, advanced with a 2-1 overtime win against Darien in the semis.

The game will be streamed live by DAF Media and NCTV78  by clicking here.