New Canaan boys ice hockey defeats Ridgefield for 22nd FCIAC championship

The New Canaan Rams won their 22nd FCIAC boys ice hockey championship when they defeated the Ridgefield Tigers 4-1 in the final Tuesday at Sacred Heart University’s Martire Family Arena.

It was the second straight year that New Canaan beat Ridgefield in the final. Last year, the Rams won 3-2 in OT.

Tony DelCarmine was the MVP with a hat trick and Rogan Lowe had a goal and two assists.

GametimeCT: New Canaan gets hat trick from Tony DelCarmine, tops Ridgefield for 22nd FCIAC boys ice hockey crown

The Ruden Report: New Canaan Maintains Unbeaten Mark With Win Over Ridgefield For FCIAC Title

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Championship

New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1

Ridgefield 0 0 1 – 1

New Canaan 0 1 3 – 4

Ridgefield: Angelo Ciminello 1g

New Canaan: Tony DelCarmine 3g; Rogan Lowe 1g, 2a; Bryce Lyden 1a; Jackson Crowell 1a; Brooks Thompson 1a

Saves: R – James Britton 29; NC – Brendon Harmon 17