CIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament Scoreboard, Schedule

CIAC Schedule, ScoreboardĀ

Boys Ice Hockey

Division I

First Round

Wednesday, March 12

No. 12 Fairfield co-op at No. 5 Fairfield Prep (Wonderland), 6 p.m.

No. 11 St. Joseph at No. 6 Simsbury (ISCC), 7:20 p.m.

No. 9 Greenwich at No. 8 Northwest Catholic (ISCC), 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 15

Greenwich/Northwest Catholic winner vs. No. 1 New Canaan, site and time TBA

Xavier/Notre Dame Prep winner vs. No. 2 Darien, site and time TBA

St. Joseph/Simsbury winner vs. No. 3 Ridgefield, site and time TBA

Division II

First Round

Tuesday, March 11

No. 11 Westhill/Stamford at No. 6 Lyman Hall (Northford), 3:45 p.m.

Division III

First Round

Monday, March 10

No. 14 Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at No. 3 Conard (Veterans), 7:20 p.m.

No. 16 Spartan Ice Hockey at No. 1 Wilton (Winter Garden), 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

First Round

Monday, March 3

Suffield co-op 3, Fairfield co-op 2

Amity co-op 3, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 6

Darien 6, Amity co-op 0

New Canaan 3, West Haven/SHA 2

Semifinals

Saturday, March 8

At The Rinks at Shelton

Darien 4, Suffiueld co-op 2

New Canaan 3, Avon/Southington 0

Final

Wednesday, March 12

At M&T Bank Arena, Quinnipiac

No. 2 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Darien, 7 p.m.a