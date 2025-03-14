New Canaan’s conference title, runner-up finishes for Greenwich, highlight FCIAC’s girls track and field season

New Canaan’s Charlotte Moor won two distance races and was on a winning relay team to lead the Rams to the team title at the 2025 FCIAC Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships, and Greenwich was runner-up at the conference and state Class LL championship meets to highlight the season for FCIAC athletes and teams.

New Canaan withstood a very strong challenge from Greenwich to win its seventh FCIAC championship in school history. The Rams scored 71 team points to finish with just five more points than Greenwich’s 66 points.

Staples placed third with 55 points. Wilton was fourth with 47, just three points more than Ridgefield (44). Trumbull placed sixth with 34 points and Norwalk was seventh with 30.

Eighth-place Fairfield Ludlowe had 27 points, which was just one point ahead of crosstown Fairfield Warde (26). Danbury and Stamford each scored 16 points to finish in a tie for 10th place.

In addition to the two races Moor won, Lauren Smith and Cora Shooshan were also individual champions who helped New Canaan win its first FCIAC championship since 2001 when the Rams concluded their dynasty run of five consecutive conference crowns from 1997-2001.

Moor won the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:01.76 and the 3,200 with a 11:13.31 after she anchored the winning 4×800 relay team (9:47.32) at the FCIAC Championships. The senior then became the Class L state champion in the 1,000 (3:09.36) and followed that up by placing fifth with a 3:03.7 at the State Open.

Smith became a three-peat FCIAC champion in the shot put with her throw of 36 feet, 3.25 inches, and then she added the Class L state championship (36-0).

She improved significantly in the next two meets when she placed fourth at the State Open with her 38-0.5 and she had her best throw of 39-10 when she placed fifth at the New England Championships.

Shooshan was the FCIAC high jump champion (5-0) and third (4-10) at the Class L meet.

New Canaan freshman Gabrielle Savelli teamed up with Moor, Lauren Casey, and Radea Raleva on that winning 4×800 relay team and placed fourth in the 1,600 (5:20.39) at the FCIAC meet. Savelli also had a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 at the Class L meet.

Greenwich’s balance and depth in running events enabled the Cardinals to finish just five points behind champion New Canaan in the FCIAC Championships even though they did not have an individual champion. Margaret McCooe, Gemma Hardwick and Eliana Daplyn each placed high in individual events and were on several winning relay teams in FCIAC and state championship meets.

Hardwick placed second in the 600 (1:44.11) and Daplyn was runner-up in the 1,000 (3:02.07), just 0.31 of a second behind Moor, at the FCIAC Championships. McCooe placed third in the 600 at the FCIAC Championships before she was runner-up in the 600 (1:39.32) at the Class LL meet.

At the state Class LL championship meet: McCooe and Hardwick teamed up with Sophie Passalacqua and Orla Muir on the victorious 4×800 relay team (9:40.52); and McCooe, Hardwick, Nina Silver, and Eliana Daplyn were on Greenwich’s runner-up 4×400 relay team (4:11.56) to help lead the Cardinals to second place.

Glastonbury won the Class LL team championship with 78.5 points. Greenwich had 40, two more points than Conard, and Staples was fourth with 32 points.

Daplyn, Silver and Muir teamed up on two winning relay teams to help the Cardinals secure their runner-up finish at the FCIAC Championships. Ella Barger joined that trio on the 1,600 sprint medley relay team which won with a time of 4:22.2. Hardwick, Silver, Muir and Daplyn were the four Cardinals on the victorious 4×400 relay team (4:14.48).

Passalacqua, Greenwich’s freshman distance runner, was very consistent with her times when she placed high in in three postseason 3,200 races. She placed third in both the FCIAC (11:18.24) and Class LL (11:17.98) meets and was fifth at the State Open (11:18.88).

Passalacqua’s time of 11:12.06 when she placed ninth at the New England Championships was a very big improvement given that the two-mile race, with its distance of 3,218.69 meters, is 18.69 meters longer than the 3,200.

Staples had a pair of state champions at the Class LL meet in high jumper Addison Coughlin and pole vaulter Manar Abis as they led the Wreckers to fourth place.

Coughlin cleared 5-2 on her second attempt to win her Class LL state title and she placed fourth in State Open (5-0).

Abis, who previously placed second in the pole vault (9-6) and third in the 55 hurdles (9.05) at the FCIAC meet, cleared 10 feet to win her Class LL pole vault state title.

Also for Staples: Sarah Bogdan was runner-up in 3,200 (11:16.39) and third in the 1,600 (5:17.18) at the FCIAC Championships before she placed fourth in the Class LL 3,200, and Taylor Black was runner-up in the FCIAC 300 with a time of 44.02 which was just 0.07 of a second behind winner Jamaya Slowley (43.95) of Bridgeport Central.

Wilton’s Anna Labant was the FCIAC 55-meter hurdles champion for the second straight year and then she and high jumper Sophia Viggiano were both state champions who led the Warriors to fourth place at the Class L meet.

Windsor cruised to the Class L team championship with 93 points and Naugatuck (48 points) was runner-up. Simsbury placed third with 47 and was followed by FCIAC teams Wilton (40.5) and New Canaan (36).

Labant defended her FCIAC 55-meter hurdles title with a time of 8.69, an improvement of 0.12 of a second from her 8.81 last year. The senior won the Class L hurdles race in 8.6 and placed second at the State Open with her season-best time of 8.54.

Viggiano won her Class L state championship in the high jump when she cleared 5 feet on her first high attempt at that height.

Also for Wilton: Melinda Petit was the FCIAC pole vault champion (10-0) who then vaulted a half foot higher when she placed fifth (10-6) at the State Open, Jenna Mancuso was runner-up in the Class LL 3,200 (11:30.85) who ran more than 12 seconds faster when she was fourth (11:18.64) at the State Open, and Allison Rayment was fifth in the Class L 300 (43.75).

Fairfield Warde distance runners Sophie Spelman and Alexandra Morgan placed high several championships. They placed 1-2 in the 1,600 at the FCIAC Championships – Spelman winning with a 5:14.09 and Morgan just behind her with a 5:14.33.

Spellman, the FCIAC cross country champion last fall, had her season-best 1,600 time of 5:00.81 when she placed fourth at the State Open. Morgan placed third in the 1,000 at both the Class LL and State Open meets before getting her season-best time of 2:56.71 when she placed fifth at the New England Championships.

Gabriella Rivera, Naziah Johnson, and Ann Sara Luma all had multiple high placings in the postseason to lead Norwalk.

Rivera was the Class LL state champion in the 55 hurdles (8.77) after she was the FCIAC hurdles runner-up and then she lowered her time to 8.71 when she placed fifth at the State Open.

Johnson won the long jump (16-9) and placed fourth in the 55 dash at the FCIAC Championships and she placed sixth in the 55 dash (7.45) at the Class L meet. Luma was the FCIAC runner-up in the 55 dash (7.37) and then was third in Class LL meet.

Trumbull freshman Samantha Russo was the FCIAC 600 champion (1:43.75) who got her season-best time of 1:42.41 when she was fifth at the Class LL meet.

A few more Trumbull Eagles placed high in postseason meets. Jane Hall was fourth in the 1,000 at both the FCIAC (3:09.33) and Class LL championship meets, sophomore McKenzyi Bell placed third in the 55 dash (7.38) at the FCIAC Championships and then was fifth at the Class LL meet, and Maura Kane took fifth in the Class LL 1,600 (5:31.96).

Ridgefield’s Lucy Thompson placed second in the high jump (16-6) and ran the anchor leg on the winning 4×200 relay team (1:49.26) at the FCIAC Championships after Camille Wyatt, Sara Hill and Ava Pemberton ran the first three legs.

Danbury’s Aaliyah Cook won the 55-meter dash with a 7.28 at the FCIAC Championships and placed fourth at the Class LL meet. Kaitlyn Taylor was fourth in the Class LL 600 (1:42.14) for the Hatters.

Fairfield Ludlowe got runner-up finishes from shot-putter Alexandra Lockwood (32-0.25) and high jumper Ann Gilligan (5-0) at the FCIAC championships.

Ludlowe’s 1,600 sprint medley relay team, consisting of Cyan Gatenby, Mia Gurevich, Margaret Zaino and Caleigh Cooleen, placed second at the Class LL state championship meet with a 4:25.56.

Stamford’s Paige Wilks placed sixth in the long jump at the State Open (16-9.75) after placing third (15-11) at the FCIAC Championships.