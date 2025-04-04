FCIAC Schedule for Saturday, April 5, with postponements

Saturday is opening day for baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and boys volleyball.

With rain in the forecast, many baseball and softball games have either been moved to earlier start times or been postponed.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday, April 5:

Baseball

Danbury at Brookfield, 9 a.m.

Glastonbury at St. Joseph, 9:30 a.m.

Trumbull at Masuk, 10 a.m.

Ridgefield at Hamden, 10 a.m.

Shelton at Bridgeport Central, 10 a.m.

Jonathan Law at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.

East Haven at Westhill, 10 a.m.

Lyman Hall at Darien, 11 a.m.

Fairfield Warde at Staples, 11 a.m.

Cheshire at Stamford, 1 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Norwalk, 1 p.m.

Wilton at Guilford, ppd to April 11

Amity at Greenwich, ppd to April 12

Softball

Shelton at Brien McMahon, 10 a.m.

Mercy at Ridgefield, 10 a.m.

Cheshire at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.

Danbury at East Haven, 10 a.m.

North Haven at St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Wilton at Daniel Hand, Noon

Lyman Hall at Stamford, Noon

Hamden at Bridgeport Central, Noon

Fairfield Warde at Newtown, 3 p.m.

Norwalk at Bethel, ppd to April 11

Westhill at Joel Barlow, ppd to April 19

Greenwich at New Fairfield, ppd to April 7

Staples at Lauralton Hall, ppd to April 11

Guilford at New Canaan, ppd to April 8

Trumbull at Jonathan Law, ppd to April 15

Boys Lacrosse

Shelton at Norwalk, 9:30 a.m.

Weston at St. Joseph, 9:30 a.m.

Daniel Hand at Trumbull, Noon

Staples at Smithtown West (NY), 1 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Bethel, 1 p.m.

Bunnell/Stratford at Westhill, 1:30 p.m.

Newtown at Fairfield Warde, 3 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Kellenberg Memorial (NY), 3 p.m.

New Canaan at Mamaroneck (NY), 3 p.m.

Danbury at Notre Dame Prep, 6 p.m.

Ridgefield at Somers, 6 p.m.

Darien at Fairfield Prep, 7 p.

Girls Lacrosse

Ridgefield at New Fairfield, 10 a.m.

Weston at Fairfield Warde, 10:30 a.m.

Greenwich at Daniel Hand, 11 a.m.

Immaculate at Danbury, 11 a.m.

Westhill at New Milford, 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart Academy at St. Joseph, 11:30 a.m.

Joel Barlow at Brien McMahon, 11:45 a.m.

Shelton at Norwalk, 1:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Lauralton Hall, 2 p.m.

Darien at Rockville Centre South Side (NY), 3 p.m.

Westhampton Beach (NY) at New Canaan, 3 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Newtown, 3 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 10 a.m.

Westhill at Greenwich, 11 a.m.

Trumbull at Joel Barlow, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph at Masuk. 11 a.m.

Kolbe Cathedral at Stamford, Noon

Amity at Bridgeport Central, Noon

Brookfield at Danbury, Noon

Farmington at Darien, Noon