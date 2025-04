Warde 1 1 2 1 1 – 6

Weston 2 2 1 0 0 – 5

Scoring: Warde – Kate McMahon 4G, Peyton MacIntosh 1G 1A, Liv Casey 1G; Weston – Ruby Mecca 2G 1A, Annabelle Gill 1G, Dory Mecca 1G, Sadie August 1G

Shots: Warde – 18; Weston – 14

Highlights: Peyton MacIntosh scored her 100th goal and Kate McMahon scored the game winner in OT.