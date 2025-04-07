FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Monday, April 7

Baseball

Brien McMahon at Bethel, ppd to Tuesday, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Immaculate, ppd to Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

Danbury at St. Joseph, ppd to Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, ppd to Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Joel Barlow at Westhill, ppd to Tuesday 4 p.m.

Stamford at Weston, ppd to Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Bridgeport Central 23, Kolbe Cathedral 15

Immaculate at Danbury, ppd to Thursday, 4 p.m.

Bunnell at Darien, ppd to Thursday, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Weston, ppd to Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at New Milford, ppd to Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.

Norwalk at Pomperaug, ppd to Thursday, 4:15 p.m.

Newtown at St. Joseph, ppd to April 14, 4:15 p.m.

Greenwich at New Fairfield, ppd to Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Brien McMahon 7, Granby Memorial 6

Newtown 11, Stamford 4

Girls Lacrosse

Staples 12, Greenwich 11

Brookfield 7, Stamford 6

Fairfield Warde 15, Pomperaug 6

Boys Volleyball

Kolbe Cathedral 3, Bridgeport Central 1 (20-25, 25-18, 32-30, 25-21)

Danbury at Newtown, 6:30 p.m.

Joel Barlow 3, Staples 2 (23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 17-19)

Boys Tennis

Weston at Fairfield Ludlowe, ppd to Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

New Canaan at St. Joseph, ppd to TBA

Danbury at Fairfield Ludlowe, ppd to TBA

Darien at Wilton, ppd to May 13