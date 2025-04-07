FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Monday, April 7

Baseball
Brien McMahon at Bethel, ppd to Tuesday, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Immaculate, ppd to Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Danbury at St. Joseph, ppd to Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, ppd to Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Joel Barlow at Westhill, ppd to Tuesday 4 p.m.
Stamford at Weston, ppd to Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Bridgeport Central 23, Kolbe Cathedral 15
Immaculate at Danbury, ppd to Thursday, 4 p.m.
Bunnell at Darien, ppd to Thursday, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Weston, ppd to Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at New Milford, ppd to Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.
Norwalk at Pomperaug, ppd to Thursday, 4:15 p.m.
Newtown at St. Joseph, ppd to April 14, 4:15 p.m.
Greenwich at New Fairfield, ppd to Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Brien McMahon 7, Granby Memorial 6
Newtown 11, Stamford 4
Girls Lacrosse
Staples 12, Greenwich 11
Brookfield 7, Stamford 6
Fairfield Warde 15, Pomperaug 6
Boys Volleyball
Kolbe Cathedral 3, Bridgeport Central 1 (20-25, 25-18, 32-30, 25-21)
Danbury at Newtown, 6:30 p.m.
Joel Barlow 3, Staples 2 (23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 17-19)
Boys Tennis
Weston at Fairfield Ludlowe, ppd to Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
New Canaan at St. Joseph, ppd to TBA
Danbury at Fairfield Ludlowe, ppd to TBA
Darien at Wilton, ppd to May 13