FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Tuesday, April 8

Baseball
Brien McMahon at Bethel, 4 p.m.
Danbury at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Joel Barlow at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Immaculate, 4:15 p.m.
Masuk at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.
Stamford at Weston, 4:15 p.m.
Staples at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.
Newtown at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.
New Fairfield at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Ridgefield at New Milford, 4:15 p.m.
Bunnell at Stamford, 4:15 p.m.
Trumbull at Newtown, 4:30 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Weston, 4:30 p.m.
Guilford at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.
Immaculate at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
St. Joseph at Archbishop Stepinac (NY), 4 p.m.
Danbury at Norwalk, 5 p.m.
New Canaan at Somers, 5 p.m.
John Jay (NY) at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Darien at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Harding at Stamford, 5 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Weston at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ridgefield at Fairfield Warde, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph at Amity, 3:15 p.m.
Greenwich at Danbury, 3:30 p.m.