FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Tuesday, April 8

Baseball

Brien McMahon at Bethel, 4 p.m.

Danbury at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Joel Barlow at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Immaculate, 4:15 p.m.

Masuk at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.

Stamford at Weston, 4:15 p.m.

Staples at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Newtown at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.

New Fairfield at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Ridgefield at New Milford, 4:15 p.m.

Bunnell at Stamford, 4:15 p.m.

Trumbull at Newtown, 4:30 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Weston, 4:30 p.m.

Guilford at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

Immaculate at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

St. Joseph at Archbishop Stepinac (NY), 4 p.m.

Danbury at Norwalk, 5 p.m.

New Canaan at Somers, 5 p.m.

John Jay (NY) at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Darien at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Harding at Stamford, 5 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Weston at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ridgefield at Fairfield Warde, 3 p.m.

St. Joseph at Amity, 3:15 p.m.

Greenwich at Danbury, 3:30 p.m.

Leave a Comment