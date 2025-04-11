FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Friday, April 11

Baseball

New Canaan at Fairfield Prep, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Hillhouse/Career 4 p.m.

Bethel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Staples, 4 p.m.

Amity at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Weston, 4:15 p.m.

Wilton at Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Staples at Lauralton Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Norwalk at Bethel, 4 p.m.

Pomperaug at Danbury, 4 p.m.

Kolbe Cathedral at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Amity at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Staples at Newtown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

New Canaan at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Amity at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Shelton at Staples, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Brookfield, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Wilton at Weston, 4 p.m.

Leave a Comment