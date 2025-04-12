FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Saturday, April 12

Baseball

Staples at Notre Dame-West Haven, 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Norwalk at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.

Danbury at Brien McMahon, Noon

St. Joseph at Fairfield Ludlowe, Noon

Mamaroneck (NY) at Greenwich, Noon

Brookfield at Stamford, Noon

Westhill at Trumbull, Noon

Darien at Manhasset (NY), 1 p.m.

Wantagh (NY) at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.

Iona Prep (NY) at Wilton, 2 p.m.

Glastonbury at New Canaan, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Fairfield Ludlowe at St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Trumbull at Westhill, 11 a.m.

Garden City (NY) at Darien, 11 a.m.

Nyack at Ridgefield, 11 a.m.

Fairfield Warde at Norwalk, 11:30 a.m.

Morristown (NJ) at New Canaan, 1 p.m.

Fitch at Stamford, 2 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Darien at Masuk, 11 a.m.

Stamford at Joel Barlow, 11:30 a.m.

Harding at Bridgeport Central, Noon

Norwalk at Kolbe Cathedral, 2 p.m.

