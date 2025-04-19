FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Saturday, April 19

Baseball
Bethel at St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Lewis Mills at Stamford, Noon
Fairfield Warde at Amity, Noon
Glastonbury at Staples, 1 p.m.
Ridgefield ay Newtown, 1 p.m.
Softball
Fairfield Warde at Norwalk, 10:30 p.m.
New Canaan at Glastonbury, 11 a.m.
Westhill at Joel Barlow, 11 a.m.
St. Joseph at Sheehan, 11 a.m.
Greenwich at Weston, 11 a.m.
Lyman Hall at Wilton, 11 a.m.
Harding at Stamford, Noon
Darien at Immaculate, Noon
Fairfield Ludlowe at Rogers HS, Noon
Fairfield Ludlowe at Portsmouth, 2 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Trumbull at Norwalk, 10 a.m.
Stamford at Danbury, 11 a.m.
Fairfield Warde at St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Greenwich at Horace Greeley (NY), Noon
Fairfield Ludlowe at Daniel Hand, 1 p.m.
New Fairfield at Staples, 1 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Westhill, 1 p.m.
New Canaan at Christian Brothers Academy (NJ), 1 p.m.
Brunswick at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.
Chaminade (NY) at Darien, 2 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Norwalk at Trumbull, 10 a.m.
Danbury at Stamford, 11 a.m.
Manhasset (NY) at Darien, 11 a.m.
West Islip (NY) at Wilton, 11 a.m.
St. Joseph at Fairfield Warde, 11:30 a.m.
Greenwich at Horace Greeley (NY), Noon
Boys Volleyball
Newtown at Danbury, 11 a.m.
Westhill at Joel Barlow, 11:30 a.m.