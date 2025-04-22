FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Tuesday, April 22

Baseball

West Haven at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m. (completion of suspended game, tied 1-1 after 10 innings)

Boys Lacrosse

Chaminade (NY) at Wilton, 2 p.m.

Norwalk at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.

Staples at Archbishop Stepinac (NY), 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Stamford, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Brien McMahon at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Amity, 4:15 p.m.

Stamford at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Academy at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Darien at Rye (NY), 5 p.m.

Trumbull at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Danbury at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Newtown at Ridgefield, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Trumbull at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Wilton at Danbury, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Darien at Staples, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Staples at Darien, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Norwalk, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

St. Joseph at Staples, 3 p.m.

New Canaan at Danbury, 3:15 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, 3:15 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, 3:30 p.m.