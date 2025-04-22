FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Tuesday, April 22

Baseball
West Haven at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m. (completion of suspended game, tied 1-1 after 10 innings)
Boys Lacrosse
Chaminade (NY) at Wilton, 2 p.m.
Norwalk at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.
Staples at Archbishop Stepinac (NY), 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Stamford, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brien McMahon at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Amity, 4:15 p.m.
Stamford at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart Academy at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Darien at Rye (NY), 5 p.m.
Trumbull at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.
Danbury at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Newtown at Ridgefield, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Trumbull at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Wilton at Danbury, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Greenwich, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Darien at Staples, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Staples at Darien, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Norwalk, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
Danbury at Wilton, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
St. Joseph at Staples, 3 p.m.
New Canaan at Danbury, 3:15 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, 3:15 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, 3:30 p.m.