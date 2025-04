Trumbull 103 005 6 – 15 13 2

Wilton 000 100 0 – 1 1 3

Batteries: T – Madison Pippa (W, 4-3) and Brianna Potok; W: Leianna Cross (L), Ruby Prior 6 and Annia McMahon.

Trumbull

Harper Delaney had 2 hits including her 1st career HR.

Maren Jones and Pippa had 3 hits each. Pippa had 20 strikeouts.