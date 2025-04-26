Softball – Darien 1, St. Joseph 0 (9 innings)

Darien had 1 Run on 5 Hits and 0 errors

St. Joe’s had 0 Runs on 2 Hits and 0 Errors.

Darien: Emma Hamilton drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning scoring Claire Kissko, who was on first after being walked with 2 outs.

Emma Hamilton had two hits and Callie McCloskey, Lauren Valji and Bella McCarthy each had a hit.

Vivian Knott was outstanding again, pitching 9 innings and striking out 22 baters out of the 30 she faced and allowing only 2 hits and no walks.

St. Joseph: Katie Dzialo pitched 9 innings and allowed 5 hit while striking out 16 batters. She walked 3 batters. Mackie Caouette had two hits