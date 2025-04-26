FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Saturday, April 26

Baseball
Fairfield Warde at Daniel Hand, 2 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newtown at Brien McMahon, 11 a.m.
Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.
Wilton at Glastonbury, 11 a.m.
Westhill at Shelton, 11 a.m.
Southington at Fairfield Ludlowe, Noon
Norwalk at St. Joseph, Noon
Stamford at Trumbull, Noon
Greenwich at Weston, Noon
Staples at St. John’s Prep (MA), 1 p.m.
Darien at Brunswick, 2:30 p.m.
Rumson-Fair Haven (NJ) at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Rye (NY), 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Shelton at Westhill, 10 a.m.
Darien at Sayville (NY) at Cold Spring Harbor, 11 a.m.
Greenwich at Fox Lane (NY), 11:30 a.m.
Wilton at Northport (NY), 11:45 a.m.
Brien McMahon at Hamden, Noon
Trumbull at Joel Barlow, Noon
Ridgefield at Eastport-South Manor (NY) at Cold Spring Harbor, 4 p.m.
Weston at Staples, 4 p.m.
New Canaan vs. Garden City (NY) at Cold Spring Harbor, 5 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Danbury, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Norwalk at Westhill, 1 p.m.