FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Saturday, April 26

Baseball

Fairfield Warde at Daniel Hand, 2 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newtown at Brien McMahon, 11 a.m.

Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.

Wilton at Glastonbury, 11 a.m.

Westhill at Shelton, 11 a.m.

Southington at Fairfield Ludlowe, Noon

Norwalk at St. Joseph, Noon

Stamford at Trumbull, Noon

Greenwich at Weston, Noon

Staples at St. John’s Prep (MA), 1 p.m.

Darien at Brunswick, 2:30 p.m.

Rumson-Fair Haven (NJ) at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Rye (NY), 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Shelton at Westhill, 10 a.m.

Darien at Sayville (NY) at Cold Spring Harbor, 11 a.m.

Greenwich at Fox Lane (NY), 11:30 a.m.

Wilton at Northport (NY), 11:45 a.m.

Brien McMahon at Hamden, Noon

Trumbull at Joel Barlow, Noon

Ridgefield at Eastport-South Manor (NY) at Cold Spring Harbor, 4 p.m.

Weston at Staples, 4 p.m.

New Canaan vs. Garden City (NY) at Cold Spring Harbor, 5 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Danbury, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Norwalk at Westhill, 1 p.m.