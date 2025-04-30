FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Brien McMahon, Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to athletes from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing several of those award winners with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here are the first weekly honorees for the Spring, 2024-25 season from Brien McMahon, Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford.

Rowan Tanner – Brien McMahon

This International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme member has consistently made High Honor Roll throughout her Brien McMahon High School career. She has achieved a 3.8 unweighted GPA.

Rowan is a member of the girls’ varsity lacrosse team and was named captain in her junior year. She also runs for the girls’ cross country team in the fall.

Rowan is a member of the National Honor Society, and the Feeding 500 Club, where she has received the Fairfield County Social Impact Award.

She is actively involved as a coach and mentor for the Norwalk Junior Lacrosse program.

Holden LeGette – Brien McMahon

Holden is currently an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme candidate who took many AP and honors courses during his freshman and sophomore years, and he has a 4.0 unweighted GPA.

He has been a three-sport athlete for all three years as a runner for the boys’ cross country and indoor track and field teams, and as a baseball player in the spring. He was a co-captain of the varsity cross country team last fall.

Holden is also the assistant principal cello player in the Honors Orchestra, he leads a string trio and has qualified for the Connecticut Music Educators Association Western Regionals String Orchestra for the past two years.

He is a member and co-captain of the math team, a recently accepted member of the National Honor Society, and he volunteers as an IB ambassador, and at Norwalk youth baseball clinics.

Chloe Trimandilis – Danbury

This four-year starter and captain of Danbury’s softball team has made High Honor Roll all four years and achieved a 4.4 GPA while taking all honors and one AP class and she’s the senior class president for her Class of 2025.

Chloe has been such a good softball player for the Hatters throughout her career that she has earned postseason honors from the FCIAC in all three of her previous years. Last year she was selected to the 2024 All-FCIAC Softball First Team after having earned FCIAC Honorable Mention after her freshman and sophomore seasons.

She is a versatile athlete who was selected to the 2025 All-FCIAC Girls Basketball Third Team after her very good season as a team captain. Last year she was FCIAC Honorable Mention after the 2023-24 winter season.

Chloe also volunteers for several organizations.

Kyle Jeffers – Danbury

Kyle is a High Honor Roll student who has achieved a 4.1 GPA while taking mostly AP and honors classes. He has also been accepted to the Class Act and Peer Leadership organizations.

Kyle has been a very good distance runner and a team captain of the boys’ cross country and track and field teams as a junior and a senior.

He has won conference and state championships in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. This past winter season Kyle won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:28.56 at the 2025 FCIAC Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships and was runner-up in the 800 (2:35.75) at the Class LL state championship meet.

Kyle ran fast enough at the conference championship meet to earn his spot on the 2025 All-FCIAC Boys Cross Country First Team last fall to add onto his previous All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England, and All-American honors throughout his career.

Kyle will attend the University of Connecticut and run for the track and field team.

Emily Restaino – Norwalk

Emily, who currently has a 4.0 GPA, has led by example both on and off the field while proudly serving as a captain for Norwalk’s softball team for the past two years.

She has also committed to community service by volunteering for many organizations, including sharing her passion for softball by instructing and mentoring young, up-and-coming players.

During her time at Norwalk High School, Emily was a dedicated participant in Unified Sports, an experience that led her to serve as a date for a special needs student at last year’s Night to Shine event which was hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

She continues to impact her community positively by helping raise funds for the Whittingham Cancer Center through Bears Beating Cancer.

Emily plans to attend Stetson University in the fall and will be majoring in marketing.

Konstantinos Panagiotidis – Norwalk

Konstantinos achieved a GPA of 4.41 through his junior year and he had a 4.67 GPA in the first semester of his senior year. He is a High Honor Roll student while taking mostly AP and honors classes.

Konstantinos was a three-year varsity baseball player and a varsity golfer throughout high school.

He contributed to Norwalk’s baseball team qualifying for the FCIAC and state tournaments during his sophomore and junior years. He continues to play a role while helping this year’s Bears qualify for the state tournament. They were still undefeated after having won their first nine games of the season through April 28.

Konstantinos has also taken a leadership role at NHS as the treasurer of the National Honor Society and the Service Leader of the AP Ambassadors program.

He is also a four-year participant in the Bears Beating Cancer St. Baldrick’s event. Additionally, Konstantinos has led multiple events in helping the NHS baseball program give back to the community.

Dylan Block – Stamford

Dylan is a well-rounded young lady who has excelled in the classroom and as a guitarist, and she is a three-season captain as a runner for the girls’ cross country and the girls’ indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

She is a full International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme student with a 4.0 unweighted GPA and a weighted GPA of 5.06.

Dylan is lead and rhythm guitarist for the Stamford High School jazz band, president of SHS Club Sandwich, and a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society.

She also gives back to her community as volunteer coach and mentor for young players involved with Stamford Youngtimers Basketball.

Dylan plans on studying chemical engineering at Tufts University this coming fall.

AJ Tornatore – Stamford

AJ has a 4.0 unweighted GPA and a 5.02 weighted GPA while being enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, as well as taking AP and honors classes.

He was inducted into the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society where he serves as secretary.

AJ is a four-time varsity athlete and captain for his boys’ cross country and boys’ lacrosse teams and a two-time athlete and captain of his indoor track team. He was chosen as team MVP in cross country in both his junior and senior years. AJ also contributed to the lacrosse team achieving its best record in school history.

As one of the founding members of the Stamford High School BuildOn chapter, AJ raised funds to build a school in Malawi, Africa, and last summer he and other students lived in the Malawi community to help build the school. He also volunteers as a youth lacrosse coach for CT City and Stamford Lacrosse Association.

AJ will attend Wake Forest University this fall, majoring in engineering.