FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Week 3

Results for FCIAC boys and girls tennis for the first second week of the 2025 season, April 28-May 2.

Thursday, May 1

Boys Tennis

New Canaan 4, Darien 2

Singles: Jackson Mountford (NC) def. Kai Collins 6-2, 6-4; Julian Doshi (NC) def. Rowan Bepler 7-5, 6-4; Rithik Melwani (D) def. Roger Rosales (Retired); Keck Maciver (NC) def. Henry Johnson 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1; Doubles: Dallas White/Oscar Barton (D) def. Andrew Liebau/Tommy Fox 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2); Graydon Sieghart/Grady Campo (NC) def. Foster Graseck/Joshua Liu 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Harrison Stainer/Jake Lee (NC) led Will Panda/Hari Palaniappan 7-6 (8-6), 5-6 (Game Called due to Daylight)

Brien McMahon 7, Norwalk 0

Singles: Tommy Caviness (BM) def. Omar Bestiane 6-0, 6-1; Aiden Miller (BM) def. Josh Hinojosa 6-0, 6-1; Noah Grob (BM) def. Daryl Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; James Bickle (BM) def. Peter Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; McMahon won the doubles matches via forfeit

Westhill 5, Stamford 2

Singles: Rachit Jha (WH) def. Jonah Lostein 6-2, 7-6 (6); David Kaplan (S) def. Marcus Jakes 6-4, 6-3; Aryeh Pollack (S) def. Krish Donikepa 6-2, 6-0; Vihaan Goyal (WH) def. Will Amerio 2-6, 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Eli Schwartz/Daniel Tuma (WH) def. Gabe Lesser/Colin Doney 6-4, 6-4; Jake Lipkin/Aaryan Marate (WH) def. Nadav Coll/Eshwar Karthick 6-0, 6-0; Aryan Sadia/Karthik Nayyar (WH) def. Krish Sarvanan/Brian Watson 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 7, Danbury 0

Singles: Owen Kwon (G) def. Andre Ilardi 6-0, 6-4; Elias Orrell (G) def. George Pesantez 6-0, 6-0; Zach Schwartz (G) def. Jack Bolle 6-2, 6-2; Amir Fischer (G) def. Ethan Kennedy 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Alexander Salib/Adam McFarlane (G) def. Mark Velecala/Dylan Robenson-D’Imperio 6-0, 6-0;; Ishan Ambastha/Ciccio Lindia (G) def. Kylan Cataquet/Gabriel Alladin 6-0, 6-0; Jake Orbanowski/Ryan Stanton (G) def. Josh Paredes/Dmitri Herzegovitch 6-0, 6-0

Trumbull 7, St. Joseph 0

Staples 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Wilton 4, Ridgefield 3

Fairfield Warde 5, Fairfield Ludlowe 2

Girls Tennis

Fairfield Ludlowe 7, Fairfield Warde 0

Singles: Mairead Kelly (FL) def. Elisa Tunaru 6-2, 6-4; Elle Seaver (FL) def. Emerson Manello 6-3, 6-4; Lucy Day (FL) def. Sophia Vancho 6-0, 6-0; Julia Leykikh (FL) def. Grace Fannelli 7-5, 6-0; Doubles: Paige Seaver/Ellery Walker (FL) def. Mia Bransby Zachary/Hannah Lewis v Paige Seaver Ellery Walker 6-1, 6-0; Caitlin Smith/Allegra Early (FL) def. Fran Tortorello/Ahla Sheikh 6-1, 6-0; Lizzy Meyers/Blakely LaGreca (FL) def. Mahin Sheikh/Katie McWhinnie 6-1, 6-1

Greenwich 7, Danbury 0

Singles: Shining Sun (G) def. Sydney Radachowsky 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Caitlin Mahoney (G) def. Emilia Schweitzer 6-0, 6-1; Izzy Everett (G) def. Stephany Reyes 6-0, 6-2; Elin Ever (G) def. Aitana Perez 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Yume Inagawa/Quinn Campinell (G) def. Leisha Sutadhar/Gabriella Judnarine 6-0, 6-0; Emme Pecorin/Maddy Wilber (G) def. Sheila Andrade/Rosy Siguenza 6-0, 6-0; Bella Barton/Olivia Popp (G) def. Gabriela Zhunio/Sarah Pachese 6-0, 6-0

New Canaan 6, Darien 1

Singles: Leah Zheng (NC) def. Andrea Coppe 6-0, 6-0; Natalia Lundberg (NC) def. Luli Escajadillo 6-1, 6-1; Amy Meng (NC) def. Giovanna Pistone 6-2, 6-2; Aarna Gupta (NC) def. Hannah Perkins 6-2, 7-6 (3); Doubles: Christina Carr/Camryn Lee (NC) def. Lucy Best/Sara Droogan 6-1, 6-3; Sophie Adamczyk/Bella Calaba (NC) def. Sydney Johnson/Ava Gupta 6-0, 6-4; Lily Keehlwetter/Caitlin Cronin (D) def. Lucy Bench/Maryn Plumb 6-3, 6-2

Wilton 6, Ridgefield 1

Singles: Owen Dulecki (R) def. Ava Rose Hebstreith 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Michelle Yabalkarov (W) def. Olivia Giannettino 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5); Mohini Rathore (W) def. Parker Prokopczyk 6-0, 6-3; Shia Borelli (W) def. Ava Murdock 6-1, 6-2; Doubles: Abby Byrnes/Ashley O’Donnell (W) def. Siri Sobocinski/Adele Nixon 6-3, 6-2; Courtney Allen/Pieper Markowski (W) def. Rocio Sanz/Julia Jolly 6-0, 6-2; Mia Decore/Grace Johnson (W) def. Makena Long/Murphy Everdell 6-0, 6-1

Stamford 5, Westhill 2

Singles: Nathalie Gueguen (WH) def. Maria Rivera 7-6 (10-5), 7-5; Allison Benavides (S) def. Audrey Li 6-0, 6-1; Camila Aguilar (S) def. Natalia Gibek 6-0, 6-0; Daniela Hernandez (S) def. Sierra Champ 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Liz Toussaint-Brown/Chloe Simner (S) def. Teji Rawat/Sylvia Marciczkiewicz 6-2, 6-4; Mira Paul/Amelia Battikha (S) def. Abby Romaine/Xiomara Galvan 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; Grace Cesar/Sofia Frascatore (WH) def. Chloe Last/Julia Berja 6-4 6-3

Trumbull 4, St. Joseph 3

Singles: Ria Beri (T) def. Sydney Lombard 6-2, 6-4; Cate Conlon (SJ) def. Gemma Tomei 6-0, 6-1; Erin Martini (T) def. Jane Pfenningwerth 6-3, 6-4; Abby Angier (SJ) def. Naima Estime 6-2, 7-5; Doubles: Alana Beerli/Amy Decaro (SJ) def. Ella Mui and Anqi Wang 6-3, 6-3; Jiya Malhotra/Mallory Kudey (T) def. [unknown] 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Nguyen/Julia Kantor-Register (T) def. Sienna Lucke 7-5, 6-3

Staples 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Tuesday, April 29

Boys Tennis

Danbury 7, Norwalk 0

Singles: Andre Ilardi (D) def. Omar Bestiane 6-1, 6-4; Adiyta Josyula (D) def. Josh Hinojosa 6-1, 6-3; George Pesantez (D) def. Daryl Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; Jack Boller (D) def. Peter Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Danbury won all three doubles matches via forfeit

Greenwich 6, Darien 1

Singles: Kai Collins (D) def. Alexander Salib 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (6); Manuel Galli (G) def. Rithik Melwani 7-5, 7-5; Owen Kwon (G) def. Henry Johnson 6-2, 2-0;; Elias Orrell (G) def. Foster Graseck (6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Rohan Mittal/Nicholas Frumin (G) def. Luke Teresko/Kaan Kopp 6-1, 6-2; Pierre August/Williams Neuenfeldt (G) def. Lucian Middleton/Evan Goodrich 6-0, 6-0; Jake Orbanowski/Ryan Stanton (G) def. William Panda/Kieran Graseck 6-1, 6-4

Staples 6, Fairfield Warde 1

Singles: Derek Hafiz (S) def. William Bentley (FW) 6-0, 6-0; Noah Wolff (S) def. Callum Sizer (FW) 6-0, 6-0; Alex Cozzolino (S) def. Nate Stellato (FW) 6-7, 6-1, 10-7; Tyler Feinstein (FW) def. Henry Grossberg (S) 7-6, 6-1; Doubles: Lampert/Ceballos-Cala (S) def. Johnstone/Barbarek (FW) 6-0, 6-0; Guadarrama/Anand (S) def. Amster/Starke (FW) 6-0, 6-0; Darien/Greenspan (S) def. Guarcia/Breiner (FW) 6-0, 6-0

Westhill 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles: Jake Lipkin (WH) def. Tommy Rizzitello 6-1, 6-0; Aaryan Marate (WH) def. Wes Vertefeuille 6-1, 6-2’ Daniel Giron (WH) def. Braiden Smith 6-1, 6-1. (Other results not submitted)

Wilton 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles: Grayson Meyer (W) def. Tony Nivelo 6-0, 6-0; Leo Capener (W) def. Jameson Reseau 6-0, 6-1; Phin Wayland (W) def. Vitor Nascimento 6-0, 6-2; Oscar Wayland (W) def. Howayne Gayle 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Zack Coleman/Hans Greene (W) def.Edwin Menendez/Ezequiel Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Lawrence/Liam Joy (W) def. Fernando Marin/Heber Benavidez 6-0, 6-0; Connor Filip/Titor Asmussen (W) def. Zach Brown/Klein Pasteur 6-1, 6-0

New Canaan 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles: Julian Doshi (NC) def. Tommy Caviness 6-1, 6-1; Roger Rosales (NC) def. Aidan Miller 6-0, 6-0; Elliot Walls (NC) def. Ben Homewood 6-0, 6-1; Rowan Richey Elliot (NC) def. Thomas Menna 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Tommy Fox/Andrew Liebau (NC) def. Matthew Little/Zach Neer 6-0, 6-0; Jake Lee/Charlie Firneno (NC) def. Japsor Sethi/Johan Barreria 6-0, 6-0; Peter Belov/Roman D’andrea (NC) def. Matteo Valente/Theo Beaven 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 3

Stamford 4, Trumbull 3

Girls Tennis

Fairfield Ludlowe 7, Ridgefield 0

Singles: Mairead Kelly (FL) def. Owen Dulecki (R) 6-4, 6-1; Ellie Seaver (FL) def. Olivia Giannettino (R) 6-0, 6-1; Lucy Day (FL) def. Parker Prokopczyk (R) 6-1, 6-0; Coco Biggs (FL) def. Murphy Everdell (R) 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Paige Seaver/Ellery Walker (FL) def. Adele Nixon/Siri Sobocinski (R) 6-1, 6-3; Caitlin Smith/Allegra Early (FL) def. Rocio Sanz/Julia Jolly (R) 6-1, 6-1; Lizzie Myers/Blakely La Greca (FL) def. Krithika Marepalli/Alyssa Bello (R) 6-1, 6-2

Wilton 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles: Ava Rose Herbstreith (W) def. Alexandra Aragon 6-0,6-0; Michelle Yabalkarov (W) def. Emma Adovic 6-0, 6-1; Mohini Rathore (W) def. Coney Jaing 6-0, 6-0; Lily Zane (W) def. Sydney Woods 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Abby Byrnes/Gabby Torres (W) def. Heidi Setiadi/Sophia Vallejo 6-0, 6-0; Courtney Allen/Pieper Markowsk (W) def. Katherine.K/Hailey Tineo 6-0, 6-0; Izzy Kriger/Chloe Dubrock (W) def. Twaina Arias-Aylin Rojas 6-0, 6-2

Stamford 4 Trumbull 3

Singles: Maria Rivera (S) def. Ria Beri (T) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Allison Benavides (S) def. Erin Martini (T) 6-0, 6-0; Camila Aguilar (S) def. Naima Estime (T) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Daniela Hernandez (S) def. Nora Lehman (T) 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Ella Mui/Anqi Wang (T) def. Chloe Simner/Liz Toussaint-Brown (S) 6-4, 6-1; Mallory Kudey/Jiya Malhotra (T) def. Mira Paul/Amelia Battikha (S) 6-4, 6-0; Charlotte Nguyen/Julia Kantor-Register (T) def. Isha Kotha and Reya Kotha (S) 7-6 (10-8), 6-3

St. Joseph 5, Westhill 2

Greenwich 7, Darien 0

Staples 6, Fairfield Warde 1

Danbury 6, Norwalk 1

New Canaan 7, Brien McMahon 0

Monday, April 28

Boys Tennis

Darien 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles: Max Beckett (D) def. Tony Nivelo 6-0, 6-3; Rowan Bepler (D) def. Jameson Reseau 6-1, 6-1; Luke Teresko (D) def. Vitor Nascimento 6-0, 6-2; Darien won No. 4 singles via forfeit; Doubles: Dallas White/Oscar Barton (D) def. Howayne Gayle/Edwin Menendez 6-0, 6-1; Kieran Graseck/Kaan Kopp (D) def. Fernando Marin/Heber Benavidez-Castro 6-0, 6-0; Kyle Shpentner/Evan Goodric (D) def. Zachary Brown/Maxwell Setal 6-0, 6-0

Westhill 6, Norwalk 1

Singles: Marcus Jakes (WH) def. Omar Bestiane 6-1, 6-2; Eli Scheartz (WH) def. Josh Hinojosa 6-0, 6-0; Eduardo Rincon (N) def. Peter Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; Westhill won No, 4 singles and the three doubles matches via forfeit

Staples 7, Wilton 0

Singles: Sebastian Elizondo (S) def. Grayson Meyer 7-5, 6-1; Robert Jacob (S) def. Leo Capener 6-1, 7-5; Alex Cozzolino (S) def. Phin Wayland 6-3, 7-6; Matt Darien (S) def. Oscar Wayland 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Doubles: Lampert/Ceballos-Cala (S) def. Coleman/Greene 7-5, 6-7, 10-6; Guadarrama/Gorre (S) def. Lawrence/Joy 7-5, 6-1; Vergakis / Anand (S) def. Lee / Byrnes (W) 6-3, 6-0

Greenwich 5, Trumbull 2

Singles: Ilie (T) def. Salib 6-4, 6-3; Jackson (T) def. Galli 6-0, 7-6 (4); Orrell (G) def. Bahr (T) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Lindia (G) def. Jerome 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Mittal/Frumin (G) def. Sanderson/Iaccarino 6-1, 6-2; August/Neuenfeldt (G) def. Orlick/Oppedisano 6-0, 6-0; Orbanowski/Stanton (G) def. Kay/Defoe 6-0, 6-0

New Canaan 6, Stamford 1

Singles: Jackson Mountford (NC) def. Jonah Lotstein vs Jackson Mountford 6-1, 6-1; David Kaplan (S) def. Keck Maclver 6-2, 6-3; Roman D’Andrea (NC) def. Aryeh Pollack 6-2, 6-3; Peter Belov (NC) def. Will Amerio 6-1, 6-2; Grady Campo/Gradyon Sieghart (NC) def. Gabe Lesser/Colin Doughney 6-0, 6-1; Jake Lee/Elliot Walls (NC) def. Nadav Coll/Eshwar Karthick 6-0, 6-0; Charlie D’Andrea/Rowan Richey Elliott (NC) def. Brian Watson/Martin Gomez 6-0, 6-1

Fairfield Ludlowe 6, St. Joseph 1

Fairfield Warde 7, Danbury 0

Ridgefield 5, Brien McMahon 2

Girls Tennis

Darien 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles: Andrea Coppe (D) def Alexandra Aragon 6-1, 6-0; Luli Escajadillo (D) def Emma Adrovic 6-0, 6-0; Giovanni Piston (D) def Coney Jiang 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Perkins (D) def Sydney Woods 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Sydney Johnson/Ava Gupta (D) def. Heidi Setiadi/Sophia Vallejo 6-0, 6-0; Kate Barnard/Marlowe Corcoran (D) def. Katherine Kounnavong/Hailey Tineo 6-0, 6-0; Ava Mohr/Winnie Bluestein (D) def. Aylin Rojas/Twaina Arias 6-1, 6-0

Ridgefield 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles: Owen Dulecki (R) def. Ashlee Coloma 6-4, 6-4; Olivia Giannettino (R) def. Paula Rosales 6-2, 6-1; Parker Prokopczyk (R) def. Lucky Jurkiewicz 6-0, 6-3; Rilynn Mahoney (R) def. Joanna Elnachi 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: Siri Sobocinski/Adele Nixon (R) def. Zoe Ingber/Devi Nangea 6-3, 6-1; Rocio Sanz/Julia Jolly (R) def. Stephanie Varkey/Priya Patel 6-1, 6-1; Manaswi Kanumuri/Veda Rosenzweig (R) def. Wahia Chowdhury/Caitlyn Jacobsen 6-1, 6-0

Greenwich 7, Trumbull 0

Singles: Shining Sun (G) def. Ria Beri 6-0, 6-0; Caitlin Mahoney (G) def. Erin Martini 6-0, 6-0; Izzy Everett (G) def. Gemma Tomei 6-0, 6-0; Elin Ever (G) def. Naima Estime 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Yume Inagawa/Cameron Sowter (G) def. Ella Mui/Anqi Wang 6-0, 6-0; Emme Pecorin/Maddy Wilber (G) def. Jiya Malhotra/Mallory Kudey 6-0, 6-1; Clara Sibley/Quinn Campinell (G) def. Charlotte Nguyen/Julia Kantor-Register 6-0., 6-4

Fairfield Ludlowe 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles: Mairead Kelly (FL) def. Sydney Lombard 6-0, 6-0; Elle Seaver (FL) def. Cate Conlon 6-1, 7-6; Lucy Day (FL) def. Jane Pfenningwerth 6-0, 6-1; Julia Leykikh (FL) def. Abby Angler 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Paige Seaver/Ellery Walker (FL) def. Alana Beerli/Amy Decaro 6-0, 6-2; Cailtin Smith/Allegra Early (FL) def. Edey Cornello/Lizzie Barzottini 6-0, 6-0; Lizzie Myers/Blakely LaGreca (FL) def. Ava Cristadere/Sienna Lucke 6-0, 6-0

New Canaan 5, Stamford 2

Singles: Natalia Lundberg (NC) def. Maria Rivera 6-1, 6-2; Allison Benavides (S) def. Aarna Gupta 6-3, 6-0; Amy Meng (NC) def. Camila Aguilar 6-0, 6-1; Daniela Hernandez (S) def. Olivia Vellante 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Camryn Lee/Christina Carr (NC) def. Chloe Simner/Mira Paul 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Adamczyk/Bella Caleb (NC) def. Julia Berja/Vanessa Amsellem 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Bench/Maryn Plumb (NC) def. Ava Pismennaya/Daphne Dimitroglou 6-0, 6-1

Fairfield Warde 5, Danbury 2

Singles: Elisa Tunaru (FW) def. Sydney Radachowsky 6-2, 6-2; Emerson Mannello (FW) def. Emilia Schweitzer 6-3, 6-1; Stepany Reyes (D) def. Sophia Vancho 6-3, 6-2; Grace Fanelli (FW) def. Aitana Perez 7-5, 6-2; Doubles: Leisha Sutadhar/Gabriella Sudnorne (D) def. Mia Bransby-Zachary/Hannah Lewis 6-4, 7-5;; Mahin Sheikh/Ahla Sheikh (FW) def. Jenavieve Hamon/Rosy Siguenza 6-3, 6-0; Sofia Gallardo/Summer Fichandler (FW) def. Sheila Andrade/Gabriella Zhunio 6-2, 6-3

Staples 6, Wilton 1

Westhill 5, Norwalk 2