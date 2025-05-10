FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Saturday, May 10

Baseball
Joel Barlow at Ridgefield, 9 a.m.
Bridgeport Central at Greenwich, 10 a.m.
Westhill at New Canaan, 11 a.m.
Staples at Fairfield Warde, noon
St. Joseph at Wilton, noon
Greenwich at Stamford, 12:15 p.m.
Norwalk at Trumbull, 2 p.m.
Brien McMahon at New Canaan, 3 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Norwalk at Danbury, 1:30 p.m.
Darien at Fairfield Warde, 10 a.m.
Stamford at Greenwich, noon
Kolbe Cathedral at Brien McMahon, noon
Wilton at Bridgeport Central, 2 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Warde, 1noon
Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph at Trumbull, 1 p.m.
Mamaroneck (NY) at Darien, 1 p.m.
Fairfield Prep at New Canaan, 1 p.m.
St. Anthony’s (NY) at Staples, 3 p.m.
Westhill at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.
Greenwich at John Jay (NY), 11 a.m.
Danbury at New Milford, 1 p.m.
Trumbull at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.
Westhill at Stamford, 2 p.m.
New Canaan at Ward Melville (NY), 2:30 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Norwalk, 3 p.m.
Wilton at Nyack (NY), 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Bridgeport Central at Norwalk, 10 a.m.
Briien McMahon at Danbury, 11 a.m.
Fairfield Warde at Greenwich, 11 a.m.
Darien at Westhill, 11 a.m.
Staples at St. Joseph, 11:30 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Stamford at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.
Brien McMahon at Bridgeport Central, noon
Staples at Trumbull, noon
Greenwich at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Fairfield Warde at Darien, 9 a.m.
St. Joseph at Brien McMahon, 11 a.m.
Ridgefield at Greenwich, 11 a.m.
Trumbull at Staples, noon
Wilton at Westhill, noon