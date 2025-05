Darien scored in the top of the 9th on a hit by Emma Hamilton.

Darien: 1 Run on 6 hits and 0 errors

Warde: 0 runs on 4 hits and 1 error.

Darien Vivian Knott pitched 7 2/3 and had 17 strikeouts; Claire Willing pitched 3 and 1/3 and got the win. She had 5 strikeouts.

Emily Dowd went 9 innings for Warde and struck out 23