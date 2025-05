FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Week 4

Saturday, May 10

Boys Tennis

Staples 5, Trumbull 2

Singles: Noah Wolff (S) def. Justin Ilie 7-6, 6-4; Dean Jackson (T) def. Sebastian Elizondo 6-0, 6-2; Peter Bahr (T) def. Lucas Ceballos-Cala 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Robert Jacob (S) def. Josh Jacobs 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Doubles: Derek Hafiz/Brett Lampert (S) def. Jackson Sanderson/John Iaccarino 6-0, 6-2; Matthew Guadarrama/Sheryas Gorre (S) def. Neel Jakka/Defeo 6-1, 6-1; Alekos Vergakis/Kieran Anand (S) def. Chris Oppedisano/Jason Orlick 6-2, 6-1

Greenwich 7, Ridgefield 0

Singles: Alex Salib (G) def. Patrick Krasucki 6-0, 6-1; Owen Kwon (G) def. Elijah Yurkovsky 6-0, 6-0; Elias Orrell (G) def. Lucas Reiner 6-1, 6-0; Francesco Lindia (G) def. Sebastian Utomo 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Pierre August/William Neuenfeldt (G) def. Aarkarsh Patel/Vishal Basker 6-2, 6-4; Jake Orbanowski/Ryan Stanton (G) def. Henry Resnick/Wyatt Kuhlmann 6-3, 6-1; Amir Fischer/Milo Russo (G) def. Walter Treat/Andrew Sproule 6-1, 6-1

Fairfield Ludlowe 4, Stamford 3

Brien McMahon 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Girls Tennis

Greenwich 7, Ridgefield 0

Singles: Shining Sun (G) def. Owen Dulecki 6-1, 6-0; Caitlin Mahoney (G) def. Olivia Giannettino 6-0, 6-1; Avery Li (G) def. Parker Prokopczyck 6-1, 6-0; Elin Ever (G) def. Murphy Everdell 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Yume Inagawa/Maddy Wilber (G) def. Adele Nixon/Siri Sobocinski 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Popp/Bella Barban (G) def. Rocio Sanz/Julia Jolly 6-3, 6-0; Clara Sibley/Quinn Campinell (G) def. Ava Murdock/Mckena Long 6-2, 6-1.

Staples 7, Trumbull 0

Singles: Amelia Berkowitz (S) def. Ria Beri 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Lazar (S) def. Erin Martini 6-0, 6-2; Sadie Yanks (S) def. Andrea Joseph 6-2, 6-1; Aanya Gandhi (S) def. Arshia Mamidanna 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Lola Lamensdorf/Isabel Alfagame (S) def. Ella Mui/Anqi Wang 6-0, 6-2; Maddie Hensley/Emma Kantor (S) def. Jiya Malhotra/Mallory Kudey 6-1, 6-0; Devyn Pfeffer/Dylan Lehrer (S) def. Charlotte Nguyen/Julia Kantor-Register 6-0, 6-1

Darien 5, Fairfield Warde 2

Singles: Julia Gowania (D) def. Emerson Mannello 6-0, 6-0; Scarlett O;Malley (D) def. Sophia Vancho 6-1, 6-0; Andrea Coppe (D) def. Grace Fanelli 6-0, 6-0; Luli Escajadillo (D) def. Katie McWhinnie 7-6, 6-1; Doubles: Ava Gupta/Sydney Johnson (D) def. Mia Bransby-Zachary/Hannah Lewis 6-2, 6-4; Lily Keehlwetter/Caitlin Cronin (D) def. Fran Toroello/Ahla Sheikh 6-4, 6-1; Marlowe Corcoran/Hannah Perkins (D) def. Ria Pattni/Maria Murphy 6-1, 6-0

St. Joseph 5, Brien McMahon 2

Singles: Sydney Lombard (SJ) def. Paula Rosales 6-1, 6-1; Cate Conlon (SJ) def. Lucy Jurkiewicz 6-2, 6-0; Jane Pfenningwrth (SJ) def. Joanna Elriche 6-0, 6-3; Abby Angier (SJ) def. Priya Patel 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Alana Beerli/ Edey Cumello (SJ) def. Samantha Abella/Stephanie Varkey 6-0, 6-0; Zoe Ingber/Devi Nangea (BM) def. Ava Cristodero/Allison Sandoval 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Pia Steinborn/Vivian Balazs (BM) def. Riley Sharkey/Arianna Cruz 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

Westhill 6, Wilton 1

Thursday, May 8

Boys Tennis

Staples 6, Danbury 0

Singles: Derek Hafiz (S) def. Andre Ilardi 6-0, 6-0; Noah Wolff (S) def. George Pesantez 6-0, 6-0; Robert Jacob (S) def. Jack Boller 6-1, 6-0; Alex Cozzolino (S) def. Kylan Cataguet 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Matthew Guadarrama/Sebastian Elizondo (S) led Ethan Kennedy/Wilmer Chimbo 3-0, suspended due to rain; Kieran Anand/Shreyas Gorre (S) def. Dylan Robinson-D’Imperio/Dimitri Herzegovitch 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Darien/ Jonathan Greenspan (S) def. Josh Paredes/Adam Khan 6-0, 6-0.

Greenwich 7, Norwalk 0

Singles: Alex Salib (G) def. Omar Bestiane 6-0, 6-1; Owen Kwan (G) def. Josh Hinojosa 6-0, 6-0; Zach Schwartz (G) def. Daryl Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; Milo Russo (G) def. Peter Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Greenwich won the three doubles matches via forfeit.

Westhill 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles: Jake Lipkin (WH) def. Tony Mvelo 6-0, 6-2; Aaryan Marathe (WH) def. Jameson Resean 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Tuma (WH) def. Vitor Nascimento 6-0, 6-0; Eduardo Rincon (WH) def. Ezequiel Lopez 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Eli Schwartz/Ethan Mallin (WH) def. Howane Gayle/Edwin Menendez 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Giron/Niko Mischkulnig (WH) def. Samuel Berretto/Heberob Enandez-Castro 6-0, 6-0; Westhill won No. 3 doubles via forfeit

Darien 5, Fairfield Ludlowe 2

Trumbull 4, Ridgefield 3

Wilton 5, Brien McMahon 0

Fairfield Warde 5, Stamford 2

New Canaan 7, St. Joseph 0

Girls Tennis

Westhill 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles: Natalie Gueguen (WH) def. Alexandra Aragon 6-0, 6-0; Audney Li (WH) def. Emma Adrovic 7-5, 6-1; Keily Ortiz (WH) def. Coney Jiang 6-1, 6-0, Sierra Champ (WH) def. Sydney Woods 7-6, 6-2; Doubles: Abby Romaine/Xiomara Galvin (W) def. Sophia Vallejo/Hailey Tineo 6-0, 6-0, Teji Riwat/Grace Cesar (W) def. Heidi Setiadi/Katherine Kounnavong 6-1, 6-1, Sage Smith/Maddy Champs (WH) def. Aylin Rojas/Linh Ngo 6-1, 6-1

Fairfield Ludlowe 6, Darien 1

Singles: Mairead Kelly (FL) def. Julia Glowania 6-3, 7-6; Elle Seaver (FL) def. Scarlett O’Malley 4-6, 7-6, 1-0; Lucy Day (FL) def. Andrea Coppe 6-2, 6-0; Julia Leykikh (FL) def. Luli Escajadillo 6-4, 6-2; Doubles: Paige Seaver/Ellery Walker (FL) def. Sara Droogan/Lucy Best 6-2, 6-2; Caitlin Smith/Allegra Early (FL) def. Ava Gupta/Sydney Johnson 6-4, 6-1; Lily Keehlwetter/Caitlin Cronin (D) def. Lizzie Myers/Scarlett Ramirez 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Greenwich 7, Norwalk 0

Singles: Shining Sun (G) def. Raniah Imran 6-0, 6-0; Caitlin Mahoney (G) def. Andrea Charles 6-0, 6-0; Izzy Everett (G) def. Juliana McCurdy 6-0, 6-0; Elin Ever (G) def. Brianna Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Abigail Vandervoorn/Cameron Sowter (G) def. Kristi Kohut/Nicole Manasco 6-1, 6-0; Bella Barban/Olivia Popp (G) def. Sofia Valencia/Maha Elbahr 6-0, 6-1; Clara Sibley/Quinn Campbell (G) def. Sofia Mejia/Lauren Vogt 6-0, 6-1.

Fairfield Warde 7, Stamford 0

Singles: Elisa Tunaro (FW) def. Maria Rivera 6-1, 6-0; Emerson Mannello (FW) def Allison Benavides 6-2, 6-0; Mahin Sheikh (FW) def. Camila Aguilar 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5); Grace Fanelli (FW) def. Liz Toussaint-Brown 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: Fran Tortorello/Ahla Sheikh (FW) def. Leyla Dinç/Amelia Battikha 6-0, 6-1; Mia Bransby-Zachary/Hannah Lewis (FW) def. Julia Berja/Chloe Last 6-2, 6-4; Sophia Vancho/Katie McWinnie (FW) def. Vanessa Amsellem/Daphne Dimitroglou 6-2, 6-1.

New Canaan 7, St. Joseph 0

Staples 6, Danbury 1

Wilton 7, Brien McMahon 0

Wednesday, May 9

Boys Tennis

Ridgefield 7, Danbury 0

Singles: Patrick Krasucki (R) def. Andre Ilardi 6-0, 6-1; Aakarsh Patel (R) def. George Pesantez 6-0, 6-0; Elijah Yurkovsky (R) def. Jack Boller 6-2, 6-1; Henry Resnick (R) def. Kylan Cataquet 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Vishal Basker/Spencer Kleinman (R) def. Wilmer Chimbo/Dylan Robineson-D’Imperio 6-0, 6-1; Alex Pajak/Wyatt Kuhlmann (R) def. Gabe Alladin/Dmitri Herzegovitch 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Lucas Reiner/Walter Treat (R) def. Adam Khan/Carlos Marquez 6-, 6-0

Staples 7, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

Singles: Derek Hafiz (S) def. Riggs Moran 6-0, 6-1; Noah Wolff (S) def. Ethan DeMaria 6-0, 6-0; Robert Jacob (S) def. Luke Shaloub 6-2, 6-0; Alex Cozzolino (S) def. Christian Tagietov 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Ceballos-Cala/Elizondo (S) def. Bennett/Mughal 6-0, 6-2; Guadarrama/Anand (S) def. Murphy/McIntosh 6-3, 6-1; Vergakis/Grossberg (S) def. Chen/Filipek 8-1

New Canaan 5, Westhill 2

Singles: Rachit Jha (WH) def. Julian Doshi 6-0, 6-3; Keck MacIver (NC) def. Kartik Nayyar 6-2, 6-0; Roman D’Andrea (NC) def. Aryaan Munir 6-2, 6-0; Charlie Pirinen (NC) def. Roman D’Andrea 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Eli Schwartz/Marcus Jakes (WH) def. Tommy Fox/Andrew Li Bao 3-6, 7-6, 7-6; Grady Campo/Graydon Slesor (NC) def. Jake Lipshu/Mayan Sardar 6-1, 6-1; Jake Lee/Elliott Walles (NC) def. Krish Donikema/Vihaan Gouyal 6-3, 6-3

Greenwich 7, Stamford 0

Singles: Galli (G) def. Lotstein 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-3; Orrell (G) def. Kaplan 6-4, 7-5; Schwartz (G) def. Pollack 6-0, 6-1; Russo (G) def. Amerio 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Mittal/Frumin (G) def. Doughney/Lesser 6-1, 6-1; Ambastha/Lindia (G) def. Karthik/Coll 6-0, 6-0; McFarlane/Fischer (G) def. Watson/Gomez 6-0, 6-0

Trumbull 7, Norwalk 0

Wilton 7, St. Joseph 0

Darien 5, Fairfield Warde 2

Girls Tennis

Staples 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles: Olivia Lazar (S) def. Alexandra Aragon 6-0,6-0; Amelia Berkowitz (S) def. Emma Adrovic 6-0, 6-0; Sadie Yanks (S) def. Sydney Woods 6-0,6-0; Azita Vazhayil (S) def. Hailey Tineo 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Rhiya Amand/Lola Camesdorf (S) def. Heidi Setiadi/Sophia Vallejo 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Hendiey/Emma Kantor (S) def. Coney Jiang/Katherine Kounnavong 6-0, 6-0; Bridget Menninger/Dylan Lehrer (S) def. Linh Ngo/Aylin Rojas 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield 4, Danbury 3

Singles: Sydney Radachowsky (D) def. Owen Dulecki 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Giannettino (R) def. Emilia Schweitzer 6-0, 6-4; Parker Prokopczyk (R) def. Stephany Reyes 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Aitana Perez (D) def. Rilynn Mahoney 6-3, 6-3; Doubles: Leisha Sutadhar/Gabreilla Sudhariha (D) def. Adele Nixon/Siri Sobocinski 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Rocio Sanz/Julia Jolly (R) def. Sheila Andrade/Himaja Terala 6-1, 6-2; Manaswi Kanumuri/Veda Rosenzweig (R) def. Jenavive Hannon/Gabriella Zhanio 6-3, 6-1

Greenwich 7, Stamford 0

Singles: Izzy Everett (G) def. Maria Rivera 6-1, 6-0; Avery Li (G) def. Allison Benavides 6-0, 6-0; Elin Ever (G) def. Camila Aguilar 6-0, 6-1; Yume Inagawa (G) def. Daniela Hernandez 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Abigail Vandervoorn/Emme Pecorin (G) def. Liz Toussaint-Brown/Chloe Simner 6-1, 6-0; Pia Sharma/Mila Mitra (G) def. Mira Paul/Reya Kotha 6-1, 6-2; Amelia Foeli/Kate Wick (G) def. Leyla Dinc/Chloe Last 6-3, 6-3

Trumbull 7, Norwalk 0

Singles: Ria Beri (T) def. Kristi Kohut 6-2, 6-0; Gemma Tomei (T) def. Andrea Charles 6-1, 6-0; Erin Martini (T) def. Lauren Vogt 6-1, 6-1; Andrea Joseph (T) def. Gracie Gagnon 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Ella Mui/Anqi Wang (T) def. Makayla Williams/Gabby LaTorre 6-0, 6-1; Mallory Kudey/Jiya Malhotra (T) def. Juliana McCurdy/Anasia Coleman 6-0, 6-1; Vaanya Dhir/Arshia Mamidanna (T) def. Rachel Meek/Sophia Sandler 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 6, St. Joseph 1

Singles: Sydney Lombard (W) def. Ava Rose Hebstreith 6-3, 6-3; Michelle Yabalkarov (SJ) def. Cate Conlon 6-3, 2-6, 10-8; Jane Pfenningwerth (W) def. Mohini Rathore beat Jane Pfenningwerth 6-3, 6-0; Shia Borelli (W) def. Abby Angler 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Doubles: Courtney Allen-Pieper Markowskie (W) def. Alna Beerli-Amy Decaro 6-1, 6-2; Ashley O’Donnell-Gabby Torres (W) def. Edey Cumello-Lizzie Barzottini 6-0, 6-1; Julia Nanos-Chloe Dubrock (W) def. Ava Cristodero-Sienna Lucke 6-0, 6-1

New Canaan 7, Westhill 0