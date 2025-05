Staples 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

Trumbull 125 000 x – 8 10 0

S: Sadie Vincini (L), Makayla Hein 5 and Cora Barrett.

T: Madison Pippa (W 9-4) and Julia Terry.

S: Barrett had a double.

T: Pippa, Brianna Potok, Julia Terry and Maren Jones had 2 hits each. Pippa had 13 strikeouts.