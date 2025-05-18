FCIAC Boys and Girls Tennis Tournament matchups are set

The tournament brackets are set for the FCIAC boys and girls tennis tournaments, which get underway with quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday.

Greenwich is the No. 1 seed in both tournaments with each team finishing undefeated in conference play.

Here’s the full schedule for the quarterfinal round. League records are in parentheses.

FCIAC Boys Tennis Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 20

No. 8 Ridgefield (8-7) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Westhill (8-6) at No. 2 Staples (14-1), time TBA

No. 6 Wilton (10-5) at No. 3 New Canaan (13-2), time TBA

No. 5 Trumbull (10-4) at No. 4 Darien (12-3), 4 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Tennis Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 20

No. 8 Ridgefield (8-7) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Fairfield Warde (9-6) at No. 2 Fairfield Ludlowe (14-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Darien (9-5) at No. 3 Staples (13-2), time TBA

No. 5 Wilton (11-4) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-3), time TBA