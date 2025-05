FCIAC Tennis Tournament Scoreboard, Box Scores

FCIAC Boys Tennis Quarterfinals

Greenwich 4, Ridgefield 0

Singles: Owen Kwon (G) def. Elijah Yurkovsky 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Rohan Mittal/Nicholas Frumin (G) def. Vishal Basker/ Henry Resnick 6-1, 6-0; Pierre August/William Neuenfeldt (G) def. Wyatt Kuhlmann/Alexander Pajak 6-0, 6-1; Jake Orbanowski/Ryan Stanton (G) def. Lucas Reiner/Andrew Sproule 6-0, 6-0

Staples 4, Westhill 0

Singles: Aleko Vergakis (S) def. Vihan Goyal 6-0, 6-1; Sebastian Elizondo (S) def. Keeran Giritharan 6-0, 6-0; Robert Jacob (S) def. Karthik Nayyar 6-3, 6-0; Doubles: Brett Lampert/Lucas Ceballos-Cala (S) def. Marcus Jakes/Eli Schwartz 6-4, 6-3

Darien 5, Trumbull 2

No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Tennis Quarterfinals

Fairfield Ludlowe 7, Fairfield Warde 0

Singles: Mairead Kelly (FL) def. Emerson Mannello 6-1, 6-0; Elle Seaver (FL) def. Mahin Sheikh 6-2, 6-0; Lucy Day (FL) def. Grace Fanelli 6-3, 6-4; Julia Leykikh (FL) def. Sophia Vancho 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Paige Seaver/Ellery Walker (FL) def. Ahla Sheikh/Fran Tortorello 6-3, 6-1; CaitlinSmith/Allegra Early (FL) def. Mia Bransby-Zachory/Hannah Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Lizzie Myers/Blakely La Greca (FL) def. Katie McWhinnie/Ra Pattini 6-0, 6-1

New Canaan 4, Wilton 0

Singles: Leah Zheng (NC) def. Ava Rose Herbstreith 6-1, 6-0; Natalia Lundberg (NC) def. Michelle Yabalkarov 6-1, 6-1; Maryn Plumb (NC) def. Mohini Rathore 6-3, 6-0; Amy Meng (NC) def. Shia Borelli 6-0, 6-3; Doubles: Abby Byrnes/Gabby Torres (W) led Camryn Lee/Christina Carr (NC) 7-6 (3), 1-0; Courtney Allen/Pieper Markowski (W) led Sophie Adamczyk/Bella Calaba (NC) 6-1, 6-2; Lucy Bench/KSofia Giammarco (NC) led Ashley O’Donnell/Mia Decore (W) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0

Greenwich 7, Ridgefield 0

Singles: Shining Sun (G) def. Owen Dulecki 6-1, 6-0; Caitlin Mahoney (G) def. Olivia Giannaettino 6-0, 6-0; Izzy Everett (G) def. Parker Prokopczyk 6-0, 6-0; Avery Li (G) def. Murphy Everdell 6-0, 2-0; Yume Inagawa/Cameron Sowter (G) def. Adele Nixon/Siri Sobocinski 6-1, 6-3; Emme Pecoria/Maddy Wilber (G) def. Rocio Sanz/Julia Jolly 6-0, 6-1; Bella Barban/Olivia Popp (G) def. Krithika Marepalli/McKena Long 6-0, 6-1

Staples 4, Darien 0