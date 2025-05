FCIAC Tournament Scoreboard, Schedule for May 23-24

Friday, May 23

Baseball Quarterfinals

Fairfield Ludlowe 4, Fairfield Warde 3

Darien 2, Brien McMahon 1

Softball Quarterfinals

All games postponed to Saturday

Boys Lacrosse Quarterfinals

Staples 16, Fairfield Ludlowe 2

Ridgefield 7, Wilton 6 (3 OT)

Darien 19, Greenwich 9

Girls Lacrosse Quarterfinals

Darien 19, Fairfield Warde 2

Wilton 19, Fairfield Ludlowe 1

New Canaan 18, Greenwich 4

Ridgefield 20, Staples 11

Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals

Staples 3, Greenwich 0

Trumbull 3, Bridgeport Central 0

New Canaan 3, Ridgefield 0

Stamford 3, Darien 1

Boys and Girls Tennis Semifinals

All matches postponed to Saturday

Saturday, May 24

Baseball Quarterfinals

No. 8 Trumbull at No. 1 Norwalk, 1 p.m.

No. 6 St. Joseph at No. 3 Staples, 1 p.m.

Softball Quarterfinals

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Trumbull at No. 2 Norwalk, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Danbury at No. 3 Darien, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Ridgefield at No. 1 St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse Quarterfinals

No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 New Canaan, noon

Boys Tennis Semifinals

No. 4 Darien at No. 1 Greenwich, 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 New Canaan at No. 2 Staples, noon

Girls Tennis Semifinals

No. 4 New Canaan at No. 1 Greenwich, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Staples at No. 2 Fairfiield Ludlowe, 11 a.m.