Trumbull 000 131 0 – 5 10 0

Norwalk 000 100 1 – 2 3 1

Batteries: T – Madison Pippa (W, 13-5) and Julia Terry; N – Maddie Collins (L) and Sofia Hanlon.

Trumbull: Kylie Lucia had 3 hits including a triple, Ella Ferris and Pippa had 2 hits each. Pippa had 15 strikeouts.

Norwalk: Collins had 2 hits including a triple.