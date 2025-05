Darien’s Lauren Valji hit a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for the win

For Darien: 3 Runs on 11 hits and 2 errors.

For Danbury: 2 runs on 2 hits and 1 error.

Darien: Pitcher Vivian Knott allowed only 2 hits while striking out 13.

Danbury: Pitcher O’Dell

Darien: Callie McCloskey had 3 hits, Claire Kissko had 3 hits and Vivian Knott had 2 hits