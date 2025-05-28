Greenwich defeats Staples for third consecutive FCIAC Boys Tennis Championship

The Greenwich Cardinals won their third straight FCIAC boys tennis championship by defeating Staples 4-2 in the final at the Wilton High School courts on Wednesday.

Five of the six completed matches went to three sets in the final, with the Cardinals winning four of those matches.

Greenwich is 18-0 this season, while Staples is 17-2.

The Cardinals’ win gave them 19 FCIAC championships, matching New Canaan with the most in conference history.

FCIAC Boys Tennis Championship

Greenwich 4, Staples 2

Singles: Alexander Salib (G) def. Noah Wolff 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; Manuel Galli Specos (G) def. Alekos Vergakis 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Owen Kwon (G) def. Sebastian Elizondo 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-3

Doubles: Rohan Mittal/Nicholas Frumin (G) def. Brett Lampert/Lucas Ceballos-Cala 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3; Shreyas Gorre/Matthew Guadarrama (S) def. Pierre August/William Neuenfeldt 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Kieran Anand/Henry Grossberg (S) def. Jake Orbanowski/Ryan Stanton 6-3, 7-6 (5)