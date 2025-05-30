Fairfield Ludlowe defeats Norwalk for FCIAC baseball championship

The Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons won the 2025 FCIAC Baseball Championship with a 4-2 victory over Norwalk at Stamford’s Cubeta Stadium on Friday.

It is Ludlowe’s second FCIAC baseball championship, with the other coming in 2010. The Falcons were runners-up to Staples in 2019.

The Falcons scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and win the game. Ludlowe’s winning runs scored on an error and then an RBI single by Ian. Moore.

Ludlowe was the No. 7 seed in the tournament and defeated three higher seeds on the way to the title. Norwalk was the No.1 seed.