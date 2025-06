Maloney 001 000 0 – 1 3 1

Trumbull 000 004 x – 4 7 0

Pitching: M – Stella Cicero (L) and Emily Kennedy; T – Madison Pippa (W, 14-6) and Julia Terry.

Maloney: Oliviah Garcia had 2 hits.

Trumbull: Bri Potok and Ella Ferris had 2 hits each, Pippa had 15 strikeouts.