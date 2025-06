St. Joseph 030 132 0 – 9 10 2

Abbott Tech 000 020 0 – 2 5 3

Batteries: SJ – Connor Fahey (W, 5-2), Adam Chaves (6), Brandon Rovinelli (7) and Drew Traverso; AT – Mason Berna (L), Jake Farrell (6) and Ben Perna.

St. Joseph: Drew Traverso had three singles and three RBI; Jake Rios had a single, double and RBI; Connor Fahey had a single and a double; Gavin Rovinelli had two singles and an RBI