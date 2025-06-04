Six FCIAC boys and girls tennis teams advance to CIAC championship finals

The FCIAC will have six teams playing in the CIAC boys and girls tennis championships on Wednesday, with Greenwich and New Canaan each bidding for two titles.

Here’s the schedule and matchups for the championships, with the semifinal scores below.

BOYS TENNIS

Class LL Championship

No. 1 Greenwich vs. No. 3 Fairfield Prep, site and time TBA

Class L Championship

No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Darien at Amity HS, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class LL Championship

No. 2 Greenwich vs. No. 5 Staples at Joel Barlow HS, 4:30 p.m.

Class L Championship

No. 9 New Canaan vs. No. 18 Cheshire, site and time TBA

SEMIFINAL SCORES

BOYS TENNIS

Class LL

Greenwich 4, Glastonbury 0

Fairfield Prep 4, Staples 2

Class L

New Canaan 7, Wilton 0

Darien 7, Farmington 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Class LL

Greenwich 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 1

Staples 5, South Windsor 2

Class L

New Canaan 6, East Lyme 1