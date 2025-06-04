Six FCIAC boys and girls tennis teams advance to CIAC championship finals

The FCIAC will have six teams playing in the CIAC boys and girls tennis championships on Wednesday, with Greenwich and New Canaan each bidding for two titles.
Here’s the schedule and matchups for the championships, with the semifinal scores below.
BOYS TENNIS
Class LL Championship
No. 1 Greenwich vs. No. 3 Fairfield Prep, site and time TBA
Class L Championship
No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Darien at Amity HS, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class LL Championship
No. 2 Greenwich vs. No. 5 Staples at Joel Barlow HS, 4:30 p.m.
Class L Championship
No. 9 New Canaan vs. No. 18 Cheshire, site and time TBA
SEMIFINAL SCORES
BOYS TENNIS
Class LL
Fairfield Prep 4, Staples 2
Class L
New Canaan 7, Wilton 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Class LL
Greenwich 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 1
Staples 5, South Windsor 2
Class L
New Canaan 6, East Lyme 1