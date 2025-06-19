FCIAC wins 10 state championships during Spring season

The FCIAC won 10 CIAC championships for the Spring, 2025 season, with Greenwich winning three and Darien, New Canaan and St. Joseph taking two apiece.
Here’s the championship run with scores of the finals where applicable:
Baseball
Class M – St. Joseph (def. Suffield 7-1)
Boys Lacrosse
Class LL – Staples (def. Darien 7-6)
Class L – St. Joseph (def. Fairfield Ludlowe 10-5)
Girls Lacrosse
Class LL – Darien (def. New Canaan 6-5)
Boys Tennis
Class LL – Greenwich (def. Fairfield Prep 5-2)
Class L – Darien (def. New Canaan 4-3)
Girls Tennis
Class LL – Greenwich (def. Staples 4-0)
Class L – New Canaan (def. Cheshire 6-1)
Girls Golf
Division I – New Canaan and Trumbull, co-champs with a score of 338
Outdoor Track and Field
Class LL Girls – Greenwich