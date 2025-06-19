FCIAC wins 10 state championships during Spring season

The FCIAC won 10 CIAC championships for the Spring, 2025 season, with Greenwich winning three and Darien, New Canaan and St. Joseph taking two apiece.

Here’s the championship run with scores of the finals where applicable:

Baseball

Class M – St. Joseph (def. Suffield 7-1)

Boys Lacrosse

Class LL – Staples (def. Darien 7-6)

Class L – St. Joseph (def. Fairfield Ludlowe 10-5)

Girls Lacrosse

Class LL – Darien (def. New Canaan 6-5)

Boys Tennis

Class LL – Greenwich (def. Fairfield Prep 5-2)

Class L – Darien (def. New Canaan 4-3)

Girls Tennis

Class LL – Greenwich (def. Staples 4-0)

Class L – New Canaan (def. Cheshire 6-1)

Girls Golf

Division I – New Canaan and Trumbull, co-champs with a score of 338

Outdoor Track and Field

Class LL Girls – Greenwich