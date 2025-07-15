2025 Girls’ Golf posted outstanding individual and team results

Those New Canaan Rams did it again.

Last year New Canaan High School’s girls’ golf team won the FCIAC and Division I state championships, and the Rams did it again this season.

New Canaan’s successful defense of its two team titles along with the individual medalist performances at championship tournaments by Allison Bauer of Greenwich, Paige McKenna of Fairfield Warde and Lauren Livesay of New Canaan highlighted a great season for girls’ golf in the FCIAC.

Livesay won the 2025 FCIAC Girls Golf Individual Championship and two days later Bauer won by seven strokes as the medalist at the FCIAC championship tournament which determined the conference’s team champion.

McKenna was the medalist at the CIAC Girls Golf Division I Tournament on June 11, and Bauer finished off her fantastic career in fine fashion by firing a 69 for her runner-up finish at the CIAC Girls Golf State Open on June 13 at Mohegan Sun.

New Canaan won the 2025 FCIAC Girls Golf Championship by six strokes over Trumbull on May 29 at the Country Club of Fairfield.

Thirteen days later that very good Trumbull team provided quite the challenge to New Canaan before the Rams prevailed in the playoff round to win the program’s sixth state championship in the last eight seasons at the CIAC Division I Girls Golf Tournament on June 11 at Timberlin Golf Club in Kensington.

New Canaan and Trumbull were tied with a 338, 28 strokes below Darien’s third-place score of 366, and that necessitated a 3-hole playoff which the Rams won by a 50-61 margin to win the eighth state championship in school history.

McKenna carded a 76 to win by three strokes over runner-up Caroline Goderre of Norwich Free Academy at that Division I state tourney.

Four FCIAC golfers finished in a four-way tie for third place as Maris Branyan and Erica Laurentino of Trumbull, Bauer of Greenwich, and New Canaan’s Chloe Cui each had an 82.

Three New Canaan Rams placed among the top eight and the top three Trumbull Eagles were in the top 10.

Livesay (83) placed seventh while her New Canaan teammate, Maxie Mirin, and Wilton’s Saanvi Kakarlapudi tied for eighth with an 84. Trumbull’s Grace Codd was one stroke behind them to complete the top 10.

Carielle D’Elisa of New Canaan and Trumbull’s Maya Louis were the fourth best scorers for their respective teams as they shot an 89, as did Wilton’s Molly Zengo, and were among the five golfers tied for 14th place. There were nine FCIAC players among the top 10, and 13 conference players among the top 18.

New Canaan previously defended its FCIAC title when Mirin, D’Elisa, Cui and Livesay combined for the team score of 347.

Bauer was the medalist with a very impressive score of 74 as she was the only golfer under 80 at the Country Club of Fairfield.

Mirin led New Canaan with her runner-up scored of 81. D’Elisa tied Darien’s Shannon Dillon for fifth place with an 85, while Cui (87) and Livesay (94) secured New Canaan’s conference record ninth FCIAC championship.

Laurentino and Codd tied for third place with an 84 and Branyan placed seventh with an 88 while leading Trumbull’s Eagles to second place with their team score of 353.

Two days earlier Livesay and Greenwich’s Ellery Talbot engaged in a playoff at the FCIAC Individual Championship after they both shot a 79 at the Country Club of New Canaan to share medalist honors. Livesay won the tournament with a par on the first playoff hole.

Laurentino (82) and Branyan (83) of Trumbull placed third and fourth, respectively. McKenna was fifth with an 84.

Bauer had an 85, D’Elisa was seventh with an 86, Mirin placed eighth with an 87, while Karkarlapudi and Dillon tied for ninth with an 88.

It was certainly one of the best seasons ever for girls’ golf in the FCIAC with the great seasons this year from the elite golfers which added to some amazing career achievements.

Several of them were experienced players who concluded great high school careers by following up on their successful seasons when they were previously among the best golfers in the state as underclassmen.

Allison Bauer of Greenwich and Trumbull’s Grace Codd both have an incredible high school résumé of postseason honors, having been either a first- or second-team selection on all-conference and all-state teams all four years.

Bauer has been selected to every All-FCIAC Girls Golf First Team since her freshman year. She was a repeat selection on the GametimeCT All-State Girls Golf First Team this year after having made the GametimeCT All-State Second Team as a freshman and sophomore.

Codd was picked to the All-FCIAC First Team for the third straight year after being on the FCIAC All-West Team as a freshman. This year Codd was selected to the All-State First Team for the second time after having been on the All-State Second Team as a freshman and junior.

Fairfield Warde junior Paige McKenna has also received all-conference and all-state honors every year of her career. McKenna was selected to the All-FCIAC First Team and All-State First Team this year. Last year she was on the All-State First Team and All-FCIAC Second Team, and as a freshman McKenna made the All-FCIAC First Team and All-State Second Team.

New Canaan seniors Maxie Mirin and Lauren Livesay joined Bauer, Codd and McKenna as the five players who made the All-FCIAC First Team and All-State First Team this year.

Livesay and Mirin were all-conference first-teamers for the second straight year. Mirin made the All-State First Team and Livesay was All-State Second Team last year.

Darien sophomore Shannon Dillon was the other player on this year’s six-player All-FCIAC First Team and she was also All-State Second Team.

Trumbull senior Erica Laurentino was selected to the All-FCIAC Second Team and All-State Second Team for the second consecutive year. Laurentino’s senior teammate, Maris Branyan, New Canaan senior Carielle D’Elisa, and Greenwich junior Ellery Talbot also made this year’s All-FCIAC Second Team and All-State Second Team.

Rachel Pontoriero of Staples and Wilton’s Saanvi Kakarlapudi were the other two players on the 2025 All-FCIAC Second Team.

The six golfers selected to the All-FCIAC Third Team were Molly Zengo and Sofia Coppola of Darien, Katelynn Mitchell of Staples, New Canaan’s Lily Mohr, Trumbull’s Adrianna Smagacz, and Ridgefield’s Lucy Lowman.

NOTES: Cheshire junior Jeyeon Paek, who fired a 68 at Mohegan Sun to win the CIAC Girls Golf State Open by one stroke over Greenwich’s Bauer on June 13, was the GametimeCT Player of the Year for the second year in a row.