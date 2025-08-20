FCIAC Boys Golf Scoreboard and Schedule

The 2025 FCIAC boys golf season teed off Tuesday with one league match and one non-conference match. Ten league matches are scheduled for this week.

Click here for all the team schedules.

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Wilton 161, Norwalk 214 (Rolling Hills)

St. Joseph at Stratford (Mill River CC), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Norwalk at Darien (CC of Darien), 3 p.m.

Ridgefield 144, Westhill 167 (E Gaynor Brennan)

Ridgefield: Luke Anderson 35, Henry Resnick 35, Caden Apinis 36, Ryan Morrice 38, Xavier O’Rourke 42

Wilton 165, Brien McMahon 172 (Oak Hills GC)

Wilton: Boden Davi 38, Hugo Pascaralla 39, Luke Kane 44, Matt Fogerty 44, Chris Ferrante 50; McMahon: Mac Lawton 41, Chris Uva 41, Noah Welte 45, Cooper Strazza 45, Alex Geisler 48

Staples 153, Danbury 159 (Longshore GC)

Staples: Gus Palmer 36, George Targowski 37

Thursday, Aug. 21

Wilton at Danbury (Richter Park), 2:15 p.m.

Norwalk at Ludlowe (Smith Richardson GC), 2:50 p.m.

Stamford at Trumbull (Tashua Knolls), 3:15 p.m.

Greenwich at Ridgefield (Ridgefield GC), 3:30 p.m.