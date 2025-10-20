FCIAC field hockey tournament seeds, matchups set

The tournament field is set for the FCIAC field hockey tournament which gets started on Wednesday with quarterfinal games hosted by the top four seeds.

Defending conference champion Staples, which defeated Ridgefield 3-0 on Monday to complete an undefeated regular season, is the No. 1 seed.

The top half of the bracket includes No. 2 Darien, No. 3 Wilton and No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe. Wilton jumped into the third spot after beating New Canaan 4-0 on Monday.

Ludlowe and New Canaan tied with 22 points apiece, but the Falcons took the higher seed based on their head-to-head win over the Rams. They’ll square off again in the quarterfinals.

Below is the schedule for the quarterfinals.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 21

No. 8 Trumbull at No. 1 Staples, 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Wilton, 6 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.