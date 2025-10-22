Matchups set for 2025 FCIAC Volleyball Tournament

The field is set for the FCIAC Volleyball Tournament, which gets underway with quarterfinal games at the home courts of the top four seeds on Friday.

Greenwich will be the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Ludlowe, No.3 New Canaan and No. 4 Fairfield Warde.

Greenwich and Ludlowe finished with 14-1 conference records, but the Cardinals took the higher seed by winning the head-to-head matchup.

There was also a tie in third place with New Canaan and Fairfield Warde both 13-2 in league play, but the Rams earned the higher seed based on their win over Warde.

The bottom half of the bracket is No. 5 Trumbull (11-4 FCIAC), No. 6 Staples (10-5), No. 7 Westhill (8-7) and No. 8 Ridgefield (8-7).

Here’s the complete schedule:

FCIAC Girls Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 24

No. 8 Ridgefield at No. 1 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Westhill at No. 2 Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Trumbull at No. 4 Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 27, at t Stamford HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.