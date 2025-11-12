CIAC Class LL Girls Swimming and Diving Results: Greenwich scores Class LL three-peat

CIAC Class LL Swimming
Team results: 1 Greenwich 1,038.5; 2 Norwalk/McMahon 596; 3 Conard 439; 4 Fairfield Ludlowe 349; 5 Glastonbury 341; 6 Trumbull 277; 7 Staples 271; 8 Barlow/Bethel/Immaculate 239.5; 9 Southington 239; 10 Manchester co-op 236; 11 Meriden co-op 190; 12 Westhill/Stamford 177; 13 Hamden 175; 14 Bristol co-op 139; 15 Sacred Heart Academy 137; 16 Danbury 106; 17 West Haven 86; 18 Norwich Free Academy 80; 19 East Hartford 40
Individual results – Top FCIAC finishes
200 medley relay: 1 Norwalk/McMahon (Katherine Fedor, Emma Giafardino, Valeria Flores Gomez, Mackenzie Grey) 1:49.59; 2 Greenwich (Alden Charette, Isabel Guzman, Melissa Geirger, Annalie Whitridge) 1:50.79; 3 Fairfield Ludlowe (Madeline White, Georgia Theodorsen, Ella Gussen, Nora Donahue) 1:52.25; 5 Trumbull (Noelle Ivanovich, Alyssa Clark, Jessica Nagel, Alexis Abellard) 1:55.41
200 freestyle: 1 Wesley Wales (Greenwich) 1:51.71; 2 Elsa Wang (Greenwich) 1:55.32; 4 Carly Waldman (Staples) 1:55.87; 5 Ainsley Sahrbeck (Greenwich) 1:56.05; 6 Olivia DeVries (Greenwich) 1:56.27
200 IM: 1 Ella Gussen (Fairfield Ludlowe) 2:06.42; 2 Emma Giafardino (Norwalk/McMahon) 2:09.16; 3 Ellison Charette (Greenwich) 2:10.16; 4 Isadora Nassa (Greenwich) 2:13.76; 5 Sara Jee (Greenwich) 2:14.49; 6 Isabel Guzman (Greenwich) 2:15.95
50 freestyle: 2 Kensington Worden (Greenwich) 24.07; 3 Alexis Abellard (Trumbull) 24.48; 4 Katherine Fedor (Norwalk/McMahon) 24.75; 5 Julia Istambouli (Danbury) 24.88; 6 Annalie Whitridge (Greenwich) 25.36
Diving: 1 Alden Charette (Greenwich) 507.55; 2 Dylan Mogelof (Staples) 456.50; Eibhlin Moynahan (Ludlowe) 381.90; 6 Clementine Whittle (Greenwich) 370.05
100 butterfly: 2 Julia Kozma (Greenwich) 57.40; 3 Melissa Geiger (Greenwich) 57.68; 5 Norah Eldredge (Greenwich) 1:00.84; 6 Mackenzie Grey (Norwalk/McMahon) 1:00.98
100 freestyle: 1 Wesley Wales (Greenwich) 51.75; 2 Noelle Ivanovich (Trumbull) 53.70; 3 Alexis Abellard (Trumbull) 54.42; Elsa Wang (Greenwich) 54.48; 5 Chloe Ableman (Norwalk/McMahon) 54.75; 6 Isadora Nassa (Greenwich) 55.07
500 freestyle: 1 Melissa Geiger (Greenwich) 5:03.71; 2 Ellison Charette (Greenwich) 5:03.76; 3 Olivia DeVries (Greenwich) 5:08.41; 4 Ainsley Sahrbeck (Greenwich) 5:12.01; 6 Carly Waldman (Staples) 5:18.43
200 freestyle relay: 1 Greenwich (Ellison Charette, Julia Kozma, Norah Eldredge, Lily Norton) 1:40.58; 2 Fairfield Ludlowe (Mariam Staecker, Georgia Theodorson, Nora Donahue, Ella Gussen) 1:42,51; 5 Trumbull (Noelle Ivanovich, Charlotte Nguyen, Jessica Nagel, Alexis Abellard) 1:44.51
100 backstroke: 1 Katherine Fedor (Norwalk/McMahon) 56.62; 2 Ella Gussen (Ludlowe) 58.04; 3 Julia Kozma (Greenwich) 58.13; 4 Alden Charette (Greenwich) 59.07; 6 Noelle Ivanovich (Trumbull) 59.26
100 breaststroke: 1 Emma Giafardino (Norwalk/McMahon) 1:05.46; 2 Kensington Worden (Greenwich) 1:07.15; 3 Georgia Theodorsen (Ludlowe) 1:07.75; 4 Isabel Guzman (Greenwich) 1:07.87; 6 Sara Jee (Greenwich) 1:09.79
400 freestyle relay: 1 Greenwich (Sara Jee, Isadora Nassa, Wales, Ainsley Sahrbeck) 3:35.29; 2 Norwalk/McMahon (Chloe Ableman, Mackenzie Grey, Katherine Fedor, Emma Giafardino) 3:36.47