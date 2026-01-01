FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Jan. 2-11

Friday, Jan. 2
Boys Basketball
Wilton at New Fairfield, 12:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
New London at St, Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame rep at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
New Canaan at Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Darien at St. Joseph, noon
WCA at Ridgefield, noon
Cheney Tech at Stamford, 1:30 p.m.
Warde at Wilbur Cross, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. Joseph at Darien, 1 p.m.
Ludlowe at NFA, 3 p.m.
Trumbull at Ellington, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Joseph at Darien, 4:20 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep at Greenwich, 5:45 p.m.
Prout (RI) at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Westhill/Stamford at Trumbull, 7:30 p.m.
Terriers at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Greenwich at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 5:20 p.m.
Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH at Darien, 6:20 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 5
Boys Ice Hockey
Ridgefield at New Canaan, 6 p.m.
Xavier at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Greenwich at Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH, 7:15 p.m.
Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Woodstock Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Stamford at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.
Westhill at Darien, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
Staples at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Warde at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brien McMahon at Stamford, 6 p.m.
Darien at Westhill, 6 p.m.
Wilton at Norwalk, 6:15 p.m.
Ridgefield at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.
Trumbull at Danbury, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Warde, 7 p.m.
Ludlowe at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
New Canaan at Staples, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
North Haven at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Wilton at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Harding at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Fairfield Prep at Darien, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep at Westhill/Stamford, 7:40 p.m.
Greenwich at Ridgefield, 8 p.m.
Wilton at Trumbull, 8 p.m.
Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at Newtown/New Fairfield, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Darien at Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate, 3:30 p.m.
Fairfield co-op at Woodstock Academy, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Hamden, 6 p.m.
Masuk co-op at Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brien McMahon at Danbury, 4 p.m.
Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Darien, 5 p.m.
Trumbull at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Ludlowe at Staples, 6 p.m.
Westhill at Bridgeport co-op, 6 p.m.
Stamford at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Ridgefield at Westhill/Stamford, 3:30 p.m.
Norwalk/McMahon at Greenwich, 3:45 p.m.
Gymnastics
Trumbull, St. Joseph at Ludlowe, Warden 6:30 p.m
Norwalk, Darien at Staples, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
New Canaan at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Ridgefield a Westhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Norwalk at New Canaan, 5:30 p.m.
Westhill at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Greenwich Country Day at New Canaan, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Greenwich at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Westhill at New Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Trumbull at Warde, 6:30 p.m.
Stamford at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.
Ludowe at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Staples, 7 p.m.
Darien at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Staples at Brien McMahon, 5:30 p.m.
Wilton at Darien, 5:30 p.m.
Danbury at Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Stamford, 7 p.m.
Warde at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH at Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate, 3:30 p.m.
Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Mercy/Northwest Catholic, 3:50 p.m.
Darien at Brewster, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Greenwich at Darien, 3 p.m.
New Canaan at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics
Ludlowe at Hand, 6 p.m.
Greenwich, Stamford at Westhill, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Bassick at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Joseph at Trumbull, noon
Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at Westhill/Stamford, 12:30 p.m.
Bishop Hedricken (RI) at Darien, 4:20 p.m.
Greenwich at Northwest Catholic, 6 p.m.
New Canaan at Barrington (RI), 7 p.m.
Fairfield co-op at Wilton, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
East Catholic co-op at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 2:30 p.m.
Greenwich Academy at Darien, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Wilton at Fairfield co-op, 10 a.m.
Darien at Fairfield Prep, 1 p.m.
Gymnastics
Wilton at Darien, 2:30 p.m.
Norwalk, St. Joseph, Staples at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
Staples, Norwalk at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 11
Boys Ice Hockey
LaSalle Academy at Darien, 3 p.m.