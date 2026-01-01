FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Jan. 2-11

Friday, Jan. 2

Boys Basketball

Wilton at New Fairfield, 12:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

New London at St, Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame rep at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

New Canaan at Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Darien at St. Joseph, noon

WCA at Ridgefield, noon

Cheney Tech at Stamford, 1:30 p.m.

Warde at Wilbur Cross, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

St. Joseph at Darien, 1 p.m.

Ludlowe at NFA, 3 p.m.

Trumbull at Ellington, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

St. Joseph at Darien, 4:20 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep at Greenwich, 5:45 p.m.

Prout (RI) at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Westhill/Stamford at Trumbull, 7:30 p.m.

Terriers at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Greenwich at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 5:20 p.m.

Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH at Darien, 6:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 5

Boys Ice Hockey

Ridgefield at New Canaan, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Greenwich at Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH, 7:15 p.m.

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Woodstock Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Stamford at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.

Westhill at Darien, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

Staples at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Warde at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brien McMahon at Stamford, 6 p.m.

Darien at Westhill, 6 p.m.

Wilton at Norwalk, 6:15 p.m.

Ridgefield at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.

Trumbull at Danbury, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Warde, 7 p.m.

Ludlowe at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

New Canaan at Staples, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

North Haven at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Wilton at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Harding at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Fairfield Prep at Darien, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep at Westhill/Stamford, 7:40 p.m.

Greenwich at Ridgefield, 8 p.m.

Wilton at Trumbull, 8 p.m.

Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at Newtown/New Fairfield, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Darien at Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate, 3:30 p.m.

Fairfield co-op at Woodstock Academy, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Hamden, 6 p.m.

Masuk co-op at Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brien McMahon at Danbury, 4 p.m.

Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Darien, 5 p.m.

Trumbull at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Ludlowe at Staples, 6 p.m.

Westhill at Bridgeport co-op, 6 p.m.

Stamford at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Ridgefield at Westhill/Stamford, 3:30 p.m.

Norwalk/McMahon at Greenwich, 3:45 p.m.

Gymnastics

Trumbull, St. Joseph at Ludlowe, Warden 6:30 p.m

Norwalk, Darien at Staples, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

New Canaan at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield a Westhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Norwalk at New Canaan, 5:30 p.m.

Westhill at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Greenwich Country Day at New Canaan, 6 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Greenwich at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Westhill at New Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Trumbull at Warde, 6:30 p.m.

Stamford at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.

Ludowe at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Staples, 7 p.m.

Darien at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Staples at Brien McMahon, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton at Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Danbury at Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Stamford, 7 p.m.

Warde at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH at Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate, 3:30 p.m.

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Mercy/Northwest Catholic, 3:50 p.m.

Darien at Brewster, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Greenwich at Darien, 3 p.m.

New Canaan at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Ludlowe at Hand, 6 p.m.

Greenwich, Stamford at Westhill, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

Bassick at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

St. Joseph at Trumbull, noon

Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at Westhill/Stamford, 12:30 p.m.

Bishop Hedricken (RI) at Darien, 4:20 p.m.

Greenwich at Northwest Catholic, 6 p.m.

New Canaan at Barrington (RI), 7 p.m.

Fairfield co-op at Wilton, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

East Catholic co-op at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 2:30 p.m.

Greenwich Academy at Darien, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Wilton at Fairfield co-op, 10 a.m.

Darien at Fairfield Prep, 1 p.m.

Gymnastics

Wilton at Darien, 2:30 p.m.

Norwalk, St. Joseph, Staples at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Staples, Norwalk at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Boys Ice Hockey

LaSalle Academy at Darien, 3 p.m.

