Boys Basketball – New Canaan 47, Greenwich 43

Greenwich 15-6-13-9 43
New Canaan 9-14-10-14 47
Greenwich: Sandro Scott 8 5-7 22, Mike Golden 2 3-6 7, Oliver Frisoli 1 2-2 4, JP Phillips 1 0-0 3, Alex Mrdelja 0 3-4 3, Leo Omelich 1 0-0 2, Adam Elaouni 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 13-19 43
New Canaan: Henry Chandra 4 11-12 19, Dallas George 2 2-2 8, Colin Finnerty 1 3-3 6, Braxton Neidermeier 1 2-2 4, Will Sapione 1 2-4 4, Blue Vertin 1 0-0 3, Colin McKiernan 1 1-2 3, Liam Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 21-25 47
3-pointers: G – Phillips, Scott; NC – George 2, Finnerty, Vertin