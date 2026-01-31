Girls Basketball – Staples 57, Fairfield Warde 26

Warde 4 8 5 9 – 26
Staples 10 11 15 21 – 57
Warde: Lina Seganos 1 0-0 2, Ava Feay 1 3-4 5, Julia Fekete 1 1-2 4, Chloe McDonals 0 4-6 4, Sofia Hardiman 2 1-2 5, Ivy Feay 1 0-0 3, Rebecca Morris 1 0-0 2
Notes: Hardiman 8 rebounds, 4 steals. Ivy Feay 10 rebounds.
Staples: Freya Harvey 5 0-0 12, Chloe Smith 4 6-6 15, Addie Talbott 6 2-2 16,Marley Belzer 1 0-2 3, Sam Selig 1 0-0 2, Emma Asiel 2 0-0 6, Sadie Katzner 1 0-0 3
Notes: Smith 15 Points, 12 rebounds. Talbott 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists.