Boys Basketball – Fairfield Ludlowe 55, Darien 50

Darien 12 9 15 14 – 50
Ludlowe 17 12 19 7 – 55
Darien: Tucker Galu 4 1-2 12, Tommy Galligan 3 1-2 10, Connor Fahy 1 1-2 3, Jack Kelly 5 0-0 13, Dylan Anderson 1 0-0 3, Tyler Simon 3 1-2 9. Totals: 17 4-8 50
Ludlowe: Gavin Mertz 6 7-12 21, Timmy O’Neill 1 0-2 2, Lorenzo Stabilini 2 0-0 6, Arlo Sollinger 3 0-0 8, Carlo Noecker 4 2-6 10, Brennan Martino 1 3-4 6, Keagan Youngs 0 0-0 0, Johnny Stauss 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kofoed 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-24 55
3-Pointers: D – Galu 3, Galligan 3, Kelly 3, Simon 2, Anderson; L – Mertz 2, Stabilini 2, Sollinger 2, Martino