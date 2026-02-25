FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Feb. 23-28

Tuesday, Feb. 24

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey First Round

Greenwich 3, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon 2

Stamford/Westhill/Staples 9, Fairfield co-op 3

Wednesday, Feb. 25

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals

New Canaan 3, Greenwich 2 (OT)

Darien 4, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 2

Boys Basketball

Fairfield Ludlowe 66, Bridgeport Central 53

Fairfield Warde 82, Wilton 75

Trumbull 60, Westhill 56

Norwalk 58, Darien 51

Staples 67, Ridgefield 49

Girls Basketball

Darien 58, Norwalk 29

Fairfield Warde 62, Wilton 34

Fairfield Ludlowe 62, Bridgeport Central 38

Greenwich 57, Brien McMahon 25

Trumbull 62, Westhill 20

Staples 54, Ridgefield 44

Boys Ice Hockey

Westhill/Stamford 2, Lyman Hall 1

Amity 4, Fairfield co-op 0

Wilton 5, Masuk 2

Thursday, Feb. 26

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Playdown

No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 4 Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

St. Joseph at Stamford, 6 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

New Canaan at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Danbury at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Stamford at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship at Darien Ice House

SWS/Darien winner vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 12:20 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals at Darien Ice House

St. Joseph/Ridgefield winner vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Greenwich vs. No. 2 Darien, 6:40 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

At higher seeds, matchups and times TBA

FCIAC Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

At higher seeds, matchups and times TBA

Boys Ice Hockey (regular season games)

Westhill/Stamford at South Windsor, 8 p.m.

Milford Mariners at Wilton, 8:15 p.m.