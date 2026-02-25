FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Feb. 23-28

Tuesday, Feb. 24
FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey First Round
Greenwich 3, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon 2
Stamford/Westhill/Staples 9, Fairfield co-op 3
Wednesday, Feb. 25
FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Semifinals
New Canaan 3, Greenwich 2 (OT)
Darien 4, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 2
Boys Basketball
Fairfield Ludlowe 66, Bridgeport Central 53
Fairfield Warde 82, Wilton 75
Trumbull 60, Westhill 56
Norwalk 58, Darien 51
Staples 67, Ridgefield 49
Girls Basketball
Darien 58, Norwalk 29
Fairfield Warde 62, Wilton 34
Fairfield Ludlowe 62, Bridgeport Central 38
Greenwich 57, Brien McMahon 25
Trumbull 62, Westhill 20
Staples 54, Ridgefield 44
Boys Ice Hockey
Westhill/Stamford 2, Lyman Hall 1
Amity 4, Fairfield co-op 0
Wilton 5, Masuk 2
Thursday, Feb. 26
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Playdown
No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 4 Ridgefield, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball
St. Joseph at Stamford, 6 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
New Canaan at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Danbury at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Stamford at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship at Darien Ice House
SWS/Darien winner vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 12:20 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals at Darien Ice House
St. Joseph/Ridgefield winner vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Greenwich vs. No. 2 Darien, 6:40 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals
At higher seeds, matchups and times TBA
FCIAC Girls Basketball Quarterfinals
At higher seeds, matchups and times TBA
Boys Ice Hockey (regular season games)
Westhill/Stamford at South Windsor, 8 p.m.
Milford Mariners at Wilton, 8:15 p.m.