2026 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming and Diving

First Team
Ozzy Andrews, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Back
Sam Jacobson, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Breast
Lukas Fontana, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 200 IM
Hirsh Iyer, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Free, 100 Back
Hunter Bodey, Greenwich – 200 Med Relay, 200 Free, 100 Back
Augustus Schuhmacher, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay
William McCarthy, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay, 50 Free, 400 Free Relay
Luke Mendelsohn, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay
Carl Johnson, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay
Charlie Koven, Greenwich – 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Neil Kelly, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Colin Bucaria, Greenwich – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 400 Free Relay
Matt Bergner, Greenwich – 200 IM, 200 Free Relay
Graham Muncy, Ridgefield – 50 Free, 200 Free Relay
Christian Sanchez, Norwalk/McM – 100 Fly
Teddy Westcott, Ridgefield – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
David Ritchie, Darien – 100 Fly
Jack Smith, Greenwich – 500 Free
Trevor Nelson, Greenwich – 500 Free
Tommy Casey, Ridgefield – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay
Hudson Maciejewski, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay
Liam Goralnick, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Henry Gimby, Wilton – 100 Breast
Griffin Riebling, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
William Hanna, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Jake Simon, Darien – Diving
Niko Kassaris, Greenwich – Diving
Matthew McFarlane, Greenwich – Diving
Second Team:
Christopher Muller, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay
Oliver Carr, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free Relay
William Flynn, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free Relay
Stephen Magyera, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free Relay
Thomas Goertel, Darien – 200 Med. Relay, 200 IM
Ryan Bodick, Darien – 200 Med. Relay
John Syku, Darien – 200 Med. Relay
Connor McMahon, Greenwich – 200 IM, 100 Breast
Nolan Francis, Staples – 50 Free, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay
Giorgio Michailides, Greenwich – 50 Free
Quinn McCoy, Ridgefield – 100 Fly
Andrew Mims, Wilton – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Henry DeHaven, Greenwich – 500 Free
Luke McGuinn, Staples – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay
Jordan Benaderet, Staples – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay
Kurt Jeschke, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
Michael Ettinger, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay
Mathys Chevrier, Staples – 400 Free Relay
Ryan Timmeny, Darien – Diving
Reilly Anderson, Greenwich – Diving
Henry Ellan, Darien – Diving