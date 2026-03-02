2026 All-FCIAC Boys Swimming and Diving

First Team

Ozzy Andrews, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Back

Sam Jacobson, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Breast

Lukas Fontana, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 200 IM

Hirsh Iyer, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Free, 100 Back

Hunter Bodey, Greenwich – 200 Med Relay, 200 Free, 100 Back

Augustus Schuhmacher, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay

William McCarthy, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay, 50 Free, 400 Free Relay

Luke Mendelsohn, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay

Carl Johnson, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay

Charlie Koven, Greenwich – 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Neil Kelly, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Colin Bucaria, Greenwich – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 400 Free Relay

Matt Bergner, Greenwich – 200 IM, 200 Free Relay

Graham Muncy, Ridgefield – 50 Free, 200 Free Relay

Christian Sanchez, Norwalk/McM – 100 Fly

Teddy Westcott, Ridgefield – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

David Ritchie, Darien – 100 Fly

Jack Smith, Greenwich – 500 Free

Trevor Nelson, Greenwich – 500 Free

Tommy Casey, Ridgefield – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay

Hudson Maciejewski, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay

Liam Goralnick, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Henry Gimby, Wilton – 100 Breast

Griffin Riebling, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

William Hanna, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Jake Simon, Darien – Diving

Niko Kassaris, Greenwich – Diving

Matthew McFarlane, Greenwich – Diving

Second Team:

Christopher Muller, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay

Oliver Carr, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free Relay

William Flynn, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free Relay

Stephen Magyera, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free Relay

Thomas Goertel, Darien – 200 Med. Relay, 200 IM

Ryan Bodick, Darien – 200 Med. Relay

John Syku, Darien – 200 Med. Relay

Connor McMahon, Greenwich – 200 IM, 100 Breast

Nolan Francis, Staples – 50 Free, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay

Giorgio Michailides, Greenwich – 50 Free

Quinn McCoy, Ridgefield – 100 Fly

Andrew Mims, Wilton – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Henry DeHaven, Greenwich – 500 Free

Luke McGuinn, Staples – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay

Jordan Benaderet, Staples – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay

Kurt Jeschke, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

Michael Ettinger, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay

Mathys Chevrier, Staples – 400 Free Relay

Ryan Timmeny, Darien – Diving

Reilly Anderson, Greenwich – Diving

Henry Ellan, Darien – Diving

