FCIAC Boys and Girls Basketball Semifinals Program and Schedule

The FCIAC boys and girls basketball semifinals will be held on Monday, March 2, with a trip to the finals at Fairfield University on the line.

The games will be streamed and links will be provided as soon as they are available.

Programs for the games are available below.

FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals

Monday, March 2, at Wilton HS

No. 7 Stamford vs. No. 3 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Staples, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Basketball Semifinals

Monday, March 2, at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS

No. 6 Stamford vs. No. 2 Staples, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Warde vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 7 p.m.

The FCIAC Finals will be held at Fairfield University on Wednesday, March 4. The girls game tips off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game begins at 7:30 p.m.