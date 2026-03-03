FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals – Staples 66, Fairfield-Ludlowe 51

Ludlowe 9 16 11 15 – 51
Staples 17 20 16 13 – 66
Ludlowe: Johnny Staus 2 0-0 4, Hudson Kafoed 1 2-2 5, Gavin Mertz 4 1-2 9, Keagan Youngs 1 0-0 2, Lorenzo Stabilini 4 4-5 14, Carlo Noecker 6 4-9 16, Arlo Sollinger 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 12-20 66.
Staples: Austin Heyer 6 2-2 17, Mason Tobias 5 0-0 10, Dhilan Lowman 1 0-0 3, Sam Clachko 8 4-5 23, Henry Veissid 1 4-5 6, Matty Corrigan 2 2-2 7. Totals 23 12-14 66
3-pointers: FL – Stabilini 2, Kafoed 1; S – Heyer 3, Clachko 3, Lowman 1, Corrigan 1.
Notes: FL – Mertz 7 rebounds, Noecker 5 rebounds; S – Clachko 10 assists, 9 rebounds.