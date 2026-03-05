FCIAC Boys Basketball Final – Staples 62, Ridgefield 48

Ridgefield 7 18 16 7 – 48
Staples 16 11 20 15 – 62
Ridgefield: Jayson Genova 9 4-5 27, Carter Specht 1 0-0 2, Jack Winstanley 5 0-0 10, Jacob Hankla 1 1-2 3, Chris Ganal 1 0-0 3, Patrick Foey 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 8-11 48
Staples: Austin Heyer 4 4-4 12, Mason Tobias 4 6-12 14, Dhilan Lowman 3 0-0 7, Sam Clachko 6 1-2 13, Henry Veissid 2 0-0 5, Matty Corrigan 3 4-5 11. Totals 22 15-23 62
3-pointers: R – Genova 5, Ganal 1; S – Corrigan 1, Lowman 1, Veissid 1
Notes: R – Genova 27 points, 5 three pointers; S – Clachko 13 Points,7 rebounds, 4 assists