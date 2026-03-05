Staples boys basketball, Greenwich girls basketball and New Canaan boys hockey capture FCIAC championships

The FCIAC crowned three champions on Wednesday, with the conference girls and boys basketball finals taking place at Fairfield University and boys ice hockey final being played at Sacred Heart University.

The Greenwich girls basketball team won its first FCIAC championship in 38 years with a 65-49 win over Staples. It was the Cardinals’ fourth league title, the last coming in 1988.

The Staples boys basketball team repeated as FCIAC champions by defeating Ridgefield 62-48. The Wreckers also defeated Ridgefield for their first conference title last season.

In the boys ice hockey final, New Canaan and Darien went to OT and the Rams pulled out a 1-0 victory on a goal by Willie Ericson, assisted by Cody Jones and Owen Robie. The Rams have won three straight FCIAC championship and lead the conference with 23 titles.

FCIAC Girls Basketball Final

Greenwich 65, Staples 49

Staples 2 12 19 16 – 49

Greenwich 12 16 22 15 – 65

Staples: Freya Harvey 7 2-4 19, Chloe Smith 7 5-6 22, Addie Talbott 0 0-0 0, Marley Belzer 2 0-0 4, Riley Caney 0 0-0 0, Emma Asiel 1 2-3 4, Sadie Katzner 0 0-0 0, Maeve Best 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-13 49

Greenwich: Mikayla Kiernan 3 1-1 9, Elsa Xhekaj 0 3-4 3, Maddie Utzinger 7 5-6 22, Zuri Faison 8 11-12 27, Juliette Pelham 2 0-0 4, Madeline Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 20-23 65

3-pointers: S – Smith 3, Harvey 3; G – Ytzinger 3, Kiernan 2

FCIAC Boys Basketball Final

Staples 62, Ridgefield 48

Ridgefield 7 18 16 7 – 48

Staples 16 11 20 15 – 62

Ridgefield: Jayson Genova 9 4-5 27, Carter Specht 1 0-0 2, Jack Winstanley 5 0-0 10, Jacob Hankla 1 1-2 3, Chris Ganal 1 0-0 3, Patrick Foey 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 8-11 48

Staples: Austin Heyer 4 4-4 12, Mason Tobias 4 6-12 14, Dhilan Lowman 3 0-0 7, Sam Clachko 6 1-2 13, Henry Veissid 2 0-0 5, Matty Corrigan 3 4-5 11. Totals 22 15-23 62

3-pointers: R – Genova 5, Ganal 1; S – Corrigan 1, Lowman 1, Veissid 1

Notes: R – Genova 27 points, 5 three pointers; S – Clachko 13 Points,7 rebounds, 4 assists

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Final

Darien 0 0 0 0 – 0

New Canaan 0 0 0 1 – 1

New Canaan: Willie Ericson 1g; Cody Jones 1a; Owen Robie 1a

Saves: D – Schafer Repsher 22, NC – Blake Pozatek 22