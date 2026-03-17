CIAC Division I Boys Basketball Semifinals – Staples 67, Notre Dame Prep 61

Notre Dame Prep 8 18 12 23 – 61
Staples 21 18 16 12 – 67
Notre Dame Prep: Jameer Reed 8 1-2 17, Jaise Greaves 3 0-0 7, Kieran Blake 3 0-0 7, Josh Charlot 8 2-3 18, Tamare Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Zion Alli-Balogun 1 0-0 3
Notes: Reed 17 points, 11 rebounds; Charlot 18 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists
Staples: Austin Heyer 4 0-2 8, Mason Tobias 4 1-2 10, Jack Jacob 1 0-0 2, Dhilan Lowman 3 1-2 10, Sam Clachko 8 2-3 19, Henry Veissid 1 0-0 2, Matty Corrigan 4 7-8 16.
Notes: Clachko 19 points 4 assists, 6 steals.